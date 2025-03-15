Chopped Up Body Found In Sack, Identified By Tattoo On Hand In UP

The dismembered body of a 16-year-old boy was recovered from the river in the Niuria police station area here, police said on Saturday.

Police, with the assistance of divers, retrieved the body parts on Friday evening, which were found in a sack with severed hands and legs. The victim was identified as Puranlal alias Sagar, a resident of Bithra village.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Avinash Pandey said that four teams have been formed to investigate the murder Sagar's family has accused one Shubham Valmiki, a local resident, for the murder. They claim Shubham had threatened Sagar a week prior, asking whether he would play "Holi of colours or blood." According to police, Sagar's body appeared to be 3-4 days old.

"The deceased was identified by a tattoo on his hand. His mother, Indravati, reported that Sagar left home on March 10th and his phone was subsequently switched off. A missing person report was filed after two days of searching," said the SHO.

Police have registered a case based on the family's complaint and sent the body for post-mortem. Shubham Valmiki remains at large.

