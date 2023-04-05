Pics: How Gangster Deepak 'Boxer' Was Brought To India From Mexico

Gangster Deepak 'Boxer' being brought to India by Delhi police.

Deepak "Boxer", one of the most wanted fugitives in India who was caught by the police authorities in Mexico, was brought to New Delhi on Wednesday, officials said.

The special operation was carried out by Delhi Police's Special Cell in coordination with FBI, Mexico Police and concerned agencies.

It is the first time that Delhi Police has arrested a gangster in an operation outside the country.

There was a bounty of Rs 3 lakh on information leading to the arrest of Deepak, who led the Gogi gang, which is allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The gangster, a resident of Gannaur in Haryana's Sonipat district, is wanted in India in 10 sensational cases, including murder and extortion, over the last five years.