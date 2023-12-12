Air India's New Uniform For Pilot, Crew Designed By Manish Malhotra

Air India roped in fashion designer Manish Malhotra to design their new uniforms

Air India unveiled new uniforms for its pilots and crew members today. This is the first time that the airline changed its crew uniforms in six decades since it was founded in 1932 and comes at a time when the airline is bringing Vistara under its fold via a merger.

The new uniform, which will be rolled out by the end of this year, is an "ode to Air India's rich history and a promise of a bright future", the airline said in a post on X.

The airline had roped in fashion designer Manish Malhotra to design their new uniforms for its over 10,000 flight crew, ground staff, and security personnel in red, aubergine, and gold, "representing the confident, vibrant new India", it said.

In a video posted on X by the official account of Air India, crew members are seen wearing the latest uniforms.

"Introducing our new Pilot & Cabin crew uniforms, an ode to Air India's rich history and a promise of a bright future. These uniforms, envisioned by India's leading couturier Manish Malhotra, feature three quintessential Indian colours - red, aubergine, and gold, representing the confident, vibrant new India," the airline wrote on X.

Introducing our new Pilot & Cabin crew uniforms, an ode to Air India's rich history and a promise of a bright future.



These uniforms, envisioned by India's leading couturier @ManishMalhotra, features three quintessential Indian colours – red, aubergine and gold, representing the… pic.twitter.com/Pt1YBdJlMN — Air India (@airindia) December 12, 2023

In a statement, the airline said the new uniform is "a further step in the manifestation of Air India's new global brand identity as part of its ongoing modernisation programme".

"Air India expects to commence rolling out the new look for its uniformed employees by the end of 2023," the airline said in the release.

Air India is working on an ambitious revamp plan and placed an order for 470 aircrafts from Boeing and Airbus earlier this year.

Campbell Wilson, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Air India, said: "Air India's crew uniforms are amongst the world's most storied in aviation history, and we firmly believe that Manish Malhotra's innovative ensemble will script an exciting new chapter for Air India's future narrative. It perfectly captures the essence of our new identity, service principles, and our pursuit of setting new benchmarks in global aviation."

Designer Manish Malhotra said he is "honored to have been given the opportunity to design the uniforms for Air India".

"It is a privilege to be able to contribute to the national flag-bearer and showcase the elegance and charm of Indian fashion. My aim was to create uniforms that capture the essence of India's diverse culture and traditions while also embodying a modern and sophisticated look," he said.