Pics: 2-Day Rath Yatra Begins Amid Lord Jagannath Chants, Lakhs Of Devotees Attend

Lord Jagannath's annual Rath Yatra festival began in Puri on Sunday

The grand annual Rath Yatra, also known as the chariot festival of Lord Jagannath and his siblings, commenced in the seaside pilgrim town of Puri today. The Rath Yatra festival will be a two-day affair being held after 53 years.

Devotees gather during the annual ‘Rath Yatra', in Puri (PTI)

Some celestial arrangements have made it a two-day event. Rath Yatra was last held for two days in 1971.

Priests and devotees take part in the two-day Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra, in Puri (ANI)

The famous yatra began with the triad -- Lord Jagannath and his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra -- ascending on their respective chariots in a grand ceremonial procession amid chants of "Jai Jagannath".

Devotees in large number take part in the two-day Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra (ANI)

It began with the Phandi ritual in which the deities are brought from the temple to their respective chariots. Lakhs of devotees thronged the holy city of Puri to have a glimpse of Lord Jagannath, elder brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra and pull their chariots 'Nandighosh', 'Taladhwaja' and 'Darpadalan' respectively.

Wearing a tahiya, Lord Balabhadra drives Taladhwaj Rath on a traditional instrument (X/JagannathaDhaam)

Photo Credit: Large number of devotees throng Puri to witness the Rath Yatra (ANI)

As per the tradition, the celestial weapon of Lord Krishna, Sudarshan Chakra, is brought and placed in the chariot of Goddess Subhadra followed by Balabhadra, Subhadra and finally Lord Jagannath.

After the pahandi ritual, Puri Gajapti Maharaj DibyaSingh Deb offers prayers to the deities and conducts the ceremonial sweeping of the chariots with a golden broom.

Later, the chariots are pulled by the devotees to Gundicha temple, the birthplace and garden house of Lord Jagannath, around 3km away from the main temple.

Chariots are decked up for the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, in Puri (ANI)

Special arrangements have been made as President Droupadi Murmu also witnessed the Rath Yatra. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, are among other dignitaries also witnessed the sacred chariot festival.

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Deo, Sambit Patra and others take part in Rath Yatra (ANI)

The Odisha Police have put in place elaborate security and traffic arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Rath Yatra.

(With agency inputs)