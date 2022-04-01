Photo Of 'Kanak Champa', 'Dinner Plate Tree', Amuses Twitter

The photo of the 'Kanak Champa' tree shared by IFS officer Ramesh Pandey.

A photo shared by IFS officer Ramesh Pandey has left the online world amazed. The photo is that of a leaf and flowers of the Kanak Champa tree.

The yellow flower looked like a peeled banana and the leaf was the size of an average dinner plate. The IFS officer said it is called the dinner plate tree as well.

Sharing the photo on Twitter, Pandey said, “Peeled-banana look like flowers and dinner-plate sized leaf are popular features of Kanak Champa, a native tree to land. Many call it 'dinner plate tree' because of its large pinnate leaves. Both dried leaves and flowers are falling from the trees these days.”

Twitter users were delighted to see the natural beautiful photo and shared their own experience.

“It is really a very beautiful image and the beauty of nature is even more beautiful which it would be difficult for me to describe in words,” a user commented.

“Indeed!! What an awesome alternative to plastic and paper plates,” said another.

Some users also posted their own photos of the flowers and fruits of the Kanak Champa tree.

The Kanak Champa (Pterospermum acerifolium) can suppress noise with its large lamina (leaf surface area). Many of these varieties can easily adapt to high temperatures and have bees and birds survive on nectar produced by the flowers.

According to Brundavan Nursery, it is also known as Bayur or Karnikara tree. It is planted as an ornamental tree and can grow upto 30 metres tall.

Kanak Champa's flowers serve as pleasant perfumes, the nursery said on its website, adding that the tree is helpful in treatment of ulcer, blood pressure and tumour. Its bark is used in making lipstick.