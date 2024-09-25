Phase 2 Voting In Jammu And Kashmir, Omar Abdullah Among Key Candidates

Around 26 lakh voters will decide the fate of 239 candidates today.

The seats on which elections will be conducted are Kangan (ST), Ganderbal, Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habbakadal, Lal Chowk, Channapora, Zadibal, Eidgah, Central Shalteng, Budgam, Beerwah, Khansahib, Chrar-i-Sharief, Chadoora and Gulabgarh (ST)

It will also be conducted on Reasi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Kalakote - Sunderbani, Nowshera, Rajouri (ST), Budhal (ST), Thannamandi (ST), Surankote (ST), Poonch Haveli and Mendhar (ST).

Former Chief Minister and National Conference chief Omar Abdullah, who is contesting from Ganderbal and Budgam seats, will be among those facing the electoral test today.

Other prominent candidates in the fray include Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina from Nowshera assembly seat and Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hamid Karra from Central-Shalteng seat.,

The voting figures of the day will be a test for claims that the development over the last five years has restored people's faith in the democratic process.

Of the 26 seats in the second round, 15 are located in central Kashmir, where separatists once had their stronghold.

Separatists are considered to have a hold as well in areas around Srinagar, where many of the constituencies up for election today, are located. The voting percentage in these separatist-dominated areas – including Khanyar, Zedbal, Lal Chowk, Eidgah Hazratbal – is often low.

In the first phase of election held on September 18, the voting figure was high. The turnout for the 24 constituencies across seven districts where polls were held, according to figures from the Election Commission was 61.13 per cent. It was still lower than the record figure of 2014, which was 66 per cent.