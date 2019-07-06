Petrol, Diesel Costlier By Up To Rs 5 Per Litre In Rajasthan

The new rates came into effect from Friday midnight. (Representational)

Petrol and diesel have turned costlier by up to Rs 5 per litre in Rajasthan following a hike in excise duty and road cess announced by the Centre and increase in local levies by the state government.

The new rates came into effect from Friday midnight.

The Centre on Friday announced a Re 1 per litre increase each in excise duty and road cess levied on the fuels. Following the hike, the state government through a notification on late on Friday increased Value Added Tax (VAT) rate on petrol from 26 per cent to 30 per cent and 18 per cent to 22 per cent on diesel.

Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association President Suneet Bagai said that the collective increase in excise duty, road cess and VAT, petrol price has increased by Rs 4.62. Earlier, the price was Rs 71.15 per litre, which has now become Rs 75.77 per litre in Jaipur.

Similarly, diesel got costlier by Rs 4.59 per litre in Jaipur. Diesel which was Rs 66.65 per litre will now cost Rs 71.24 per litre.

