Petition Challenging Activists' Arrest To Be Filed In Court Today: Live Updates

Activist Sudha Bhardwaj has been placed under house arrest till August 30.
A petition challenging the arrest of five activists in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence will be filed in the Supreme Court at 10:30 am. The five activists - Varavara Rao, lawyer Sudha Bhardwaj, and activists Arun Fereira, Gautam Navlakha and Vernon Gonsalves - were arrested in a multi-city raid by Pune police on Tuesday.
The police said the arrests were linked to last year's Bhima Koregaon violence, in which Dalit activists had clashed with upper-caste Marathas.
In June, five people -- Sudhir Dhawale, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Rona Wilson and Shoma Sen -- were arrested for allegedly making "provocative" speeches at an event in at Bhima Koregaon village in January, which, the police said, triggered violence. Yesterday's raids were carried out on basis of what they said during interrogation, the police said.
Here are the LIVE updates on the activists' arrest case:
Human rights activist Gautam Navlakha at his residence after he was arrested by the Pune police
A petition against the arrests will be filed by senior lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan and some others in the top court at 10:30 am.
Human rights lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj to be kept under house arrest till August 30
The High Court had barred human rights lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj from being taken to Pune, ordering that she be kept under house arrest till August 30.
Sudha Bharadwaj is one of the five activists who were arrested on Tuesday during a multi-city sweep by the Pune Police over allegations of Maoist links. The arrests, made in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence on December 31 - in which Dalit activists had clashed with upper-caste Marathas - triggered widespread shock and anger.
The raids follow the questioning of five people - Sudhir Dhawale, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Rona Wilson and Shoma Sen - who were arrested in June, sources said. They had allegedly made "provocative" speeches at the event, triggering violence at Koregaon Bhima village.
Varavara Rao was arrested for his alleged involvement in a Maoist plot to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mr Rao's name had cropped up in a letter seized by the police during searches at the premises of one of the five people arrested in June in connection with 'Elgar Parishad', an event in Pune that allegedly triggered violence in Bhima Koregaon a day later.
The five - Maoist ideologue Varavara Rao, lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj, activists Arun Fereira, Gautam Navlakha and Vernon Gonsalves - were arrested by the Pune Police in connection with the violence at Koregaon Bhima in Maharashtra on January 1 when Dalits had clashed with upper-caste Marathas. The raids were carried out in Delhi, Faridabad, Goa, Mumbai, Ranchi and Hyderabad.
A petition against the arrests will be filed by senior lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan and some others in the top court at 10:30 am.