Petition Challenging Activists' Arrest To Be Filed In Court Today: Live Updates

Activist Sudha Bhardwaj has been placed under house arrest till August 30.

A petition challenging the arrest of five activists in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence will be filed in the Supreme Court at 10:30 am. The five activists - Varavara Rao, lawyer Sudha Bhardwaj, and activists Arun Fereira, Gautam Navlakha and Vernon Gonsalves - were arrested in a multi-city raid by Pune police on Tuesday.

The police said the arrests were linked to last year's Bhima Koregaon violence, in which Dalit activists had clashed with upper-caste Marathas.

In June, five people -- Sudhir Dhawale, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Rona Wilson and Shoma Sen -- were arrested for allegedly making "provocative" speeches at an event in at Bhima Koregaon village in January, which, the police said, triggered violence. Yesterday's raids were carried out on basis of what they said during interrogation, the police said.

Here are the LIVE updates on the activists' arrest case: