Suicide At Jhansi Railway Station, Burning Body Seen On Train Engine

Chaos ensued at the railway station as the RPF launched efforts to retrieve the body.

An unidentified person was charred to death after jumping on to the engine of a Goa-bound train in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi on Friday. The person allegedly jumped from the tin shed of the platform after the train entered Platform 1 of the railway station. Visuals showed the person's body burning after coming in contact with the Goa Express's overhead electrical equipment.

Chaos ensued at the Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi Railway Station as the Railway Police launched efforts to retrieve the body from atop the 12780 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Vasco Da Gama train. The train remained halted at the Jhansi railway station for 45 minutes. After the overhead electrical line was shut, the body was retrieved and sent for post-mortem.

Railway Police Circle Officer Naeem Mansuri said the victim could not be identified, but seems to be aged around 40 to 45 years.