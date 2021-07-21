Shashi Tharoor-Led House Panel To Take Up Pegasus Scandal On July 28

Allegations that hundreds of numbers in India were potential targets of Pegasus spyware supplied to several governments worldwide will be taken up by the parliamentary panel on IT headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on July 28.

The Standing Committee will discuss "citizens' data security and privacy," said a statement, adding that representatives of the Ministry of Electronics and IT, the Home Ministry and Ministry of Communications will be called and asked on the subject.

In 2019, WhatsApp's vulnerability for the spyware was brought before the committee.