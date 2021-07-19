Opposition Strategy Meeting In Parliament At 10 am Tomorrow On Pegasus

The opposition parties will meet at the Parliament House tomorrow morning to decide on a strategy to corner the government over the illegal surveillance allegations through the Israeli spyware Pegasus. The meeting will begin at 10 am.

The opposition parties have demanded an explanation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.

The Congress has sought the resignation pf Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue and an investigation against PM Modi.

The Rajya Sabha is likely to discuss 'Covid management' tomorrow afternoon.