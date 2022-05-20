Want Pegasus Report By June 20, Panel Examined 29 Mobiles: Supreme Court

The Pegasus probe panel has been granted four more weeks by the Supreme Court to submit its report.

The court today directed the technical committee to submit its report to the supervising judge by June 20, 2022.

The technical committee told the top court that it has examined 29 mobile phones for Pegasus spyware and also has recorded statements of some petitioners, activists and journalists.

The Supreme court said that the supervising judge would study the technical committee's report and give his opinion to the court by June end.