'Peanuts' Says Ahmed Patel On Government's Cash Transfer Plan For Farmers

Budget 2019: Union Minister Piyush Goyal presented the interim budget in parliament today.

The Congress today jeered at the long-awaited, big interim-budget announcement by the government today -- a populist scheme of cash transfer to farmers instead of subsidy. The anger of farmers has been seen as one of the reasons for the BJP's electoral setback in the heartland states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and there were hopes of substantial cash award. But the figure announced by the government breaks down to Rs 500 a month and is no more than "peanuts", senior party leader Ahmed Patel declared.

The brand new PM Kisan programme allocates Rs 6,000 a year to small farmers, which will be transferred directly to bank accounts of the beneficiaries in installments of Rs 2000. Making the announcement, Union minister Piyush Goyal -- who presented the union budget today instead of Arun Jaitley - called it a "historic decision" that involved an outlay of Rs 75,000 crore.

The Congress was not impressed. Ahmed Patel tweeted:

They promised Rs 15,00,000 but giving land owning farmers only Rs 500 a month



For the crime of implementing demonetisation, inflicting unprecedented agricultural distress & imposing a flawed GST, this 500 rupees compensation is peanuts — Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) February 1, 2019

The Congress had announced its own 'historic" decision earlier this week - a Minimum Basic Income for the poor if it was voted to power.

While Congress chief Rahul Gandhi did not mention any amount, party leaders had indicated it will be between Rs 1100 to 1800 a month - way above the Rs 600 the 2016-17 Economic Survey had earmarked for the Universal Basic Income.

The idea of the Universal Basic Income was not considered by the government, which said it was not "politically feasible". But in face of widespread farmers' discontent, fanned by the Congress, there have been talks of measures to improve their situation.