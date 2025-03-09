Peace As Foundation For Progress, Manipur's Women Leaders Break Barriers

Women civil society leaders and professionals from Manipur's three major communities came together for in-depth discussions on the challenges and opportunities for peace in Manipur, the plight of internally displaced people, and the need for a community-led approach to reconciliation in the crisis-hit state.

The speakers included peace activist from the Naga tribes Shangnaidar Tongan, Nonibala Narengbam of the Integrated Rural Development Service Organisation, national healthcare projects professional Bisoya Loitongbam, and a doctor from Manipur's Churachandpur Dr C Lalbiakdiki.

Biswanath Sinha, a senior social sector professional, moderated the discussions themed on peace as the basic foundation for progress in Manipur, and the role of civil society organisations.

Ms Tongan, who works with the Manipur-based Weaker Sections Development Council, shared her experiences of the Naga-Kuki conflict of the 1990s, which saw her ancestor's village burned to the ground.

While she acknowledged the deep despair and economic uncertainty created by the latest wave of violence among the Meitei and Kuki communities, she said conflicts have increased inter-community understanding in some ways.

"This conflict has made us learn about the values and experiences of each community which we would have not taken seriously otherwise," Ms Tongan said.

She flagged how civil society organisations have struggled to work openly on peace due to threats from armed groups. Instead, she called for an indirect approach to peacebuilding, emphasising on creating environments conducive to dialogue rather than directly engaging in overt peace efforts.

"In many cases, mentioning 'peace' itself is seen as risky. We work within conflict, rather than on conflict, fostering conditions where communities can listen to each other," Ms Tongan said at the discussion organised by North East Together (NET) and Tripura's Chitra Singha Foundation.

Ms Narengbam pointed at challenges faced by women-led peace initiatives in the current political climate. She said women from all communities have played vital roles in crisis response, relief efforts, and community mediation, but the polarisation in Manipur significantly shrunk the space for dialogue, making it difficult for civil society and peace groups to mediate effectively.

"Right now, discussing peace openly is a challenge. But through storytelling and shared narratives, we can begin to rebuild trust," Ms Narengbam said. She highlighted traditional ties, including intermarriages and shared festivals, as potential bridges for reconciliation.

Dr C Lalbiakdiki, the doctor from Churachandpur, said healthcare services in conflict-affected areas, particularly in southern Manipur, have collapsed. She shared harrowing accounts of patients forced to travel long distances to Aizawl, Guwahati, or Delhi due to the unavailability of even basic medical care.

Despite the violence, she noted professional relationships between doctors, nurses, and other frontline workers from different ethnic groups have largely remained intact. This, she believes, is one of the few hopeful signs amid the crisis.

"There have been cases where medicines were smuggled in cars, hidden under carpets, to ensure patients got treatment. Even in times of conflict, people find ways to help each other," she said.

Dr Lalbiakdiki said professionals in healthcare, law enforcement, education, and social security services continue working together despite political divides, ensuring that essential services are accessible to all communities.

Ms Loitongbam, the national lead of the massively successful '10BedICU' project, founded by former Aadhaar chief technology officer (CTO) Srikanth Nadhamuni, expressed deep distress over the conflict in Manipur that has reversed years of progress.

She recalled how Manipur had been emerging as a vibrant and promising state before the violence erupted in May 2023, and also highlighted efforts where people have maintained neutrality and prioritised humanitarian work without bias.

She said conflict resolution is difficult during peak violence as peace efforts lack social support, and called upon like-minded people to draw on their "own convictions and moral compass that helped survive together as a society for so many decades".

"The best role that civil society can play is to realise that their mandate is to take up humanitarian work and potentially act as a bridge between communities. Manipur is at a time when the social capital in the state is at an all-time low. Civil society organisations need to reconstruct the social capital in the state so that trust is rebuilt," Ms Loitongbam said.

The discussions suggested several steps that could be taken to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur. Some of them are:

Strengthening civil society organisations - these groups must play a neutral yet proactive role in fostering reconciliation through community dialogue, economic rehabilitation, and shared cultural initiatives.

Addressing the internally displaced people crisis - the government must revise restrictive relief policies, allowing displaced people to rebuild their lives without losing essential aid.

Restoring essential services - healthcare, education, and law enforcement agencies must ensure access to services across ethnic divisions, preserving professional relationships.

Managing conflict narratives - greater efforts are needed to counter misinformation and promote balanced reporting.

Encouraging women-led peace efforts - women's groups must be empowered to lead mediation and storytelling-based reconciliation initiatives.