He's A Poet And He Knows It: Paytm Chief Shares 'Inspiring' Poem He Wrote

Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma recently shared a poem that he wrote back in 1991 while he was in class 10. And, for many, the poem has given the right dose of motivation and inspiration. Mr Sharma shared a screenshot of the poem, which was published in his school magazine, on Twitter. “Vishwas karo karm mein (Believe in your work),” the title of the poem read. Mr Sharma's name can also be seen. The poem is about poverty and highlights how one can overcome it through hard work, belief, and perseverance.

“Just found my poem, from our school magazine published in 1991. I was in class 10 then,” Mr Sharma wrote in the tweet.

Just found my poem, from our school magazine published in 1991. ????

I was in class 10 then. pic.twitter.com/84pVlrBGJw — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) August 6, 2022

While the CEO must have been delighted to find the self-written poem after years, users on Twitter could resist drawing some inspiration from the evocative lines.

At the time of writing, the tweet had been liked by over 3,300 users.

Many praised Mr Sharma for penning down such “deep and directive” poem at a young age.

One user highlighted how the poem reflected Mr Sharma's journey. “It has become so apt in your life. sometimes Saraswati speaks herself of our tongue,” he wrote.

Another user too pointed out the same.

“Astute observation! That too in 10 th. Wah!” wrote another.

Expressing appreciation for the post, one user just wrote “profound” .

One other user wrote, “Very rare to see someone living their childhood convictions through and through. Kudos sir!”

