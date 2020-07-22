Pay Re 1 With Apology In A Week, Says Sachin Pilot To MLA Who Alleged Bribe

Sachin Pilot, accused of conspiring horse-trading on behalf of the BJP to pull down the Ashok Gehlot government, has taken the allegation head on, demanding that one of his accusers pay a one-rupee compensation and issue a written apology. In a legal notice, Mr Pilot said his party colleague Giriraj Singh Malinga made the accusation with a view to tarnish his image and extract political mileage.

Mr Pilot, who is at the heart of the crisis in Rajasthan, went on the warpath after being investigated into the alleged horse trading by the BJP ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections. His former boss, Ashok Gehlot, claimed he has the "evidence" of Mr Pilot's involvement in horse trading and deal making.

Earlier this week, Mr Malinga, a Congress MLA, suggested that he was the evidence.

"I had a discussion with Sachin Pilot. He spoke to me and said how much do you want. He told me Rs 35 crore," Mr Malinga told reporters on Monday.

Claiming Mr Pilot has spoken to him two or three times about this since December, Mr Malinga said, "This has been happening since December, it is nothing new. I told them I cannot do this".

Mr Pilot, who has been stripped of his posts in the government and the party and is battling disqualification proceedings in court, had called the allegations "concocted" and "vexatious".

He earlier said the allegations about his links with the BJP were a ruse to malign him to the Gandhis. The Congress had scoffed at the claim, pointing out that despite party orders, he is still holed up in a BJP-ruled state with the 18 MLAs supporting him.

In the legal notice sent yesterday to Mr Malinga, Mr Pilot said it was "surprising that (Mr Malinga) remained silent for seven months". The MLA, he suggested, has "suddenly raked up a bunch of lies" to malign his reputation.