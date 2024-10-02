Pawar vs Pawar Battle In Supreme Court Over Clock Symbol

The battle over the clock - the election symbol of the Nationalist Congress Party - has heated up again ahead of the assembly election in Maharashtra, with the Sharad Pawar faction of the party approaching the Supreme Court. The NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) has filed a petition to stop the Ajit Pawar faction from using the "clock" symbol. The court will hear the petition on October 15.

In the petition, the Sharad Pawar faction has said the use of the clock by the Ajit Pawar faction during the Lok Sabha election earlier this year had caused considerable confusion among voters. They have appealed that a new symbol be grated to the Ajit Pawar faction.

The NCP name and poll symbol was awarded to the Ajit Pawar faction of the party by the Election Commission after Pawar Junior rebelled against his uncle and joined hands with the ruling alliance in Maharashtra.

But in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election, voters made it clear who they thought was the real NCP.

