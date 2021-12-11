If Women React To Intimidation, No One Will Dare Trouble Them: NCP Chief

"She (Kishori Pednekar) spoke out openly against the threat," Sharad Pawar said.

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Saturday said women should react fearlessly if there is an attempt to threaten or intimidate them, and cited the example of Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar.

Speaking at an event, the former Union minister said Ms Pednekar recently got a letter containing threats and abuse.

"She spoke out openly against the threat. She got support and people had to issue clarifications," he said.

"If women react to such things (attempts to intimidate or threaten) instead of being scared, no one will dare trouble them," the NCP chief said.

The Mumbai Mayor on Friday filed a police complaint after receiving a letter threatening to kill her family members.

The Shiv Sena, to which Pednekar belongs, is part of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra along with the NCP and Congress.