Live Updates: Congress's Rare Protest On Tarmac As Party Leader Deplaned

Congress's Pawan Khera was stopped from flying out of Delhi to Chhattisgarh capital Raipur this morning, following which several leaders launched a rare protest on the tarmac, next to the aircraft. Mr Khera, a senior Congress spokesperson, was allegedly forced to exit an IndiGo flight, despite a boarding pass, after party leaders boarded the plane. The Congress leaders were flying to Raipur for a big party meeting.

Here are the LIVE updates on Congress Protest after Pawan Khera deplaned:

Feb 23, 2023 13:05 (IST) "BJP Worried": Chhattisgarh Chief Minister To NDTV As Leader Deplaned

"Pawan Khera has not done any crime for which he should be deplaned," said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Feb 23, 2023 13:01 (IST) "There Is No Sign Of Law And Order": Pawan Khera After Being Deplaned

Feb 23, 2023 12:58 (IST) "Modi Government Acting Like Bunch Of Goons": Congress's KC Venugopal

Modi govt is acting like a bunch of goons by deplaning @Pawankhera ji from the Delhi-Raipur flight and preventing him from joining the AICC Plenary.



Using a flimsy FIR to restrict his movement & silence him is a shameful, unacceptable act. The entire party stands with Pawan ji. pic.twitter.com/mKVeuRGnfR - K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) February 23, 2023

Feb 23, 2023 12:57 (IST) Was Instructed Not To Allow Pawan Khera On Flight As He Faces Case: IndiGo Official

An IndiGo Airlines official said there were instructions not to allow Pawan Khera on the flight because of a case against him. The BJP has demanded Mr Khera's arrest over allegations that he insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A BJP leader has filed a police complaint.

Feb 23, 2023 12:55 (IST) "Nothing But A Rattled Government And...": Congress After Pawan Khera Deplaned

The Congress alleged that Pawan Khera was stopped without an arrest warrant. An Assam Police team reportedly arrived at the airport to arrest the leader. "This is nothing but a rattled government and its high-handedness," said Congress's Supriya Shrinate.

Feb 23, 2023 12:54 (IST) "Was Told There's Issue With Baggage, Then Told I Can't Fly": Pawan Khera

"I was told that there is an issue with my baggage, though I only had hand baggage. They told me you can't fly. Then they said the DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police) will meet you. I have been waiting for a long time. There is no sign of law and order," Pawan Khera said.