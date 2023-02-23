Live Updates: Congress's Rare Protest On Tarmac As Party Leader Deplaned

Congress's Pawan Khera was stopped from flying out of Delhi to Chhattisgarh capital Raipur this morning, following which several leaders launched a rare protest on the tarmac, next to the aircraft. Mr Khera, a senior Congress spokesperson, was allegedly forced to exit an IndiGo flight, despite a boarding pass, after party leaders boarded the plane. The Congress leaders were flying to Raipur for a big party meeting.
Here are the LIVE updates on Congress Protest after Pawan Khera deplaned:
"Pawan Khera has not done any crime for which he should be deplaned," said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.
मुझे कहा गया कि आपके सामान को लेकर कुछ समस्या है, जबकि मेरे पास केवल एक हैंडबैग है।- Congress (@INCIndia) February 23, 2023
जब फ्लाइट से नीचे आया तो बताया गया कि आप नहीं जा सकते हैं। फिर कहा गया- आपसे DCP मिलेंगे।
मैं काफी देर से इंतजार कर रहा हूं। नियम, कानून और कारणों का कुछ अता-पता नहीं है।
: @Pawankhera जी pic.twitter.com/637WUlBDpJ
Modi govt is acting like a bunch of goons by deplaning @Pawankhera ji from the Delhi-Raipur flight and preventing him from joining the AICC Plenary.- K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) February 23, 2023
Using a flimsy FIR to restrict his movement & silence him is a shameful, unacceptable act. The entire party stands with Pawan ji. pic.twitter.com/mKVeuRGnfR
An IndiGo Airlines official said there were instructions not to allow Pawan Khera on the flight because of a case against him. The BJP has demanded Mr Khera's arrest over allegations that he insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A BJP leader has filed a police complaint.
"I was told that there is an issue with my baggage, though I only had hand baggage. They told me you can't fly. Then they said the DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police) will meet you. I have been waiting for a long time. There is no sign of law and order," Pawan Khera said.