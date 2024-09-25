Pawan Kalyan, Actor Prakash Raj Face Off Over Tirupati Laddoo Row Again

Mr Raj said his comments had been misinterpreted.

The simmering feud between Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and actor Prakash Raj over the alleged adulteration of the famed Tirupati laddoos has gone on the boil again.

Actor-politician Kalyan, who is the chief of the Jana Sena and part of the ruling coalition in Andhra Pradesh as well as the Centre, had spoken out about the traces of animal fat in the form of beef tallow, fish oil, and lard (pig fat) allegedly found in the ghee used for the laddoos under the previous state government headed by YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy. The allegation was originally made by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Reacting to Mr Kalyan's comments, actor Prakash Raj had said that the politician is part of the ruling dispensation in the state and should focus on investigating the matter rather than stoking communal tensions.

On Tuesday, Mr Kalyan went to the Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada to perform a purification ritual as part of his 11-day 'Prayaschitta Diksha' (penance for atonement) over the adulteration and hit out at Mr Raj for questioning his secular credentials.

"I am addressing the sanctity of Hinduism and issues like food adulteration. Why should I not speak about these matters? I respect you Prakash Raj, and when it comes to secularism, it must be mutual. I do not understand why you are criticising me. Should I not speak out against attacks on Sanatana Dharma? Prakash should learn a lesson," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"The film industry and others should not make light of this issue; I am very serious about Sanatana Dharma. Many critics have targeted Ayyappa and Goddess Saraswati. Sanatana Dharma is of utmost importance. Every Hindu should take responsibility in this regard. If similar issues arose in other religions, there would be a widespread agitation," he added.

Mr Raj posted a video on X, saying that he had been misinterpreted and would reply to Mr Kalyan's questions when he returned to India after a shoot.

"Dear Pawan Kalyan garu, I saw your press meet. What I have said and what you have misinterpreted is surprising. I am shooting abroad; I will come back to reply your questions. Meanwhile, I would appreciate if you could go through my tweet earlier and understand," he wrote with the video.

Point, Counterpoint

On September 20, Mr Kalyan had said on X that many questions needed to be answered by the board of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) - the trust that manages the Tirupati temple - constituted by the YSR Congress government.

"We are all deeply disturbed with the findings of animal fat (fish oil,pork fat and beef fat) mixed in Tirupathi Balaji Prasad. Many questions to be answered by the TTD board constituted by YCP Govt then... May be the time has come to constitute a 'Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board' at a National level to look into all the issues related to temples in the entire Bharath... I think we all should come together to put an end to desecration of 'Sanathana Dharma' in any form," he had posted on X.

Responding to the post, Mr Raj had advised Mr Kalyan to avoid "spreading apprehensions".

"Dear @PawanKalyan...It has happened in a state where you are a DCM .. Please Investigate ..Find out the Culprits and take stringent action. Why are you spreading apprehensions and blowing up the issue Nationally ... We have enough Communal tensions in the Country," he wrote.

(With inputs from ANI)