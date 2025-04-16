Patient Dragged, Beaten With Sticks: Karnataka Rehab Centre Visuals Spark Outrage

A patient was dragged and brutally assaulted at a rehabilitation centre near Bengaluru, prompting outrage and the subsequent arrest of perpetrators.

CCTV visuals of the incident showed a man undergoing treatment being cornered in a room and then being beaten relentlessly with a stick by a man, while others watch on. As the video progresses, the man is seen being dragged repeatedly. Soon, another man starts beating him up with a stick.

The visuals are from a private rehabilitation facility within the Nelamangala Rural Police jurisdiction, around 30 kilometres away from Bengaluru.

As per the police, the video recently surfaced, but the incident is from earlier. All individuals involved have been arrested.

Photos linked to the same facility show some of the individuals involved in the assault celebrating a birthday and cutting a cake using a dagger.

Police registered a suo moto case invoking relevant charges, including those under the Arms Act.