LIVE Updates: Yoga Guru Ramdev, Aide Balakrishna Back In Supreme Court Today

Yoga guru Ramdev and his aide Balkrishna will be in the Supreme Court today as it hears the contempt case against Patanjali Ayurved in connection with its misleading ads and Covid cure claims. The court had come down heavily on the Patanjali founders during the previous hearing last week. It had also pulled up the Uttarakhand government for not acting against the Haridwar-based company.

Here are the LIVE updates on Patanjali Misleading Ads case:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Apr 16, 2024 11:39 (IST) "Technical Issue Not Censorship": Supreme Court On Pause In Hearing

The court said that the hearing was adjourned due to a network problem, not because of any censorship.

Apr 16, 2024 11:36 (IST) Supreme Court Hearing Paused

Supreme Court hearing halted due to technical issues with video streaming. The hearing will resume after five minutes

Apr 16, 2024 11:35 (IST) "You Have Done A Lot For Yoga": Supreme Court To Ramdev

"You have great dignity. You have done a lot for yoga and started a lot of good things for its promotion. You also started this business," Supreme Court to Ramdev.

Apr 16, 2024 11:32 (IST) BREAKING: Yoga Guru Ramdev Says He Is Ready To Apologise Publicly

Yoga Guru Ramdev told Supreme Court that he is ready to apologise publicly for misleading ads during Covid years. "I am ready to give a public apology to show contrition. We claim that we have an alternative system of medicine," he said

Apr 16, 2024 11:30 (IST) Hearing Begins In Patanjali Misleading Ads Case

A bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah is hearing the matter.