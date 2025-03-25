Send Link On Passenger Rights With Tickets: Aviation Watchdog To Airlines

All airlines have to inform passengers about their rights and regulations, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation or DGCA has directed. Online links of the passenger charter will have to be sent via SMS or WhatsApp once a ticket is booked.

The link to "passenger charter" must be prominently displayed on both airline tickets and its websites.

The purpose is to inform passengers, especially first-time flyers. The information will pertain to passengers' rights in case of flight delays and cancellations, boarding denial and baggage issues among other things.

It would also increase transparency in air travel and hold airlines more accountable.

The DGCA has given a two-day deadline for compliance. Airlines are required to implement these changes and submit a report to the directorate by March 27.

The Spice Jet airline has already incorporated the change and other Airlines are in the process of updating their systems.

Other airlines say they will follow the guidelines at the earliest.

The order comes amid a flood of passenger complaints about unsatisfactory services from various airlines. Recently, Australian cricketer David Warner and MP Supriya Sule had slammed Air India and cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle had complained about Indigo.

"Air India flights are endlessly delayed - this is unacceptable! We pay premium fares, yet flights are never on time. Professionals, children, and senior citizens - all affected by this constant mismanagement. Urging the Civil Aviation Minister to take action and hold Air India accountable," Ms Sule has said in a post on X on March 21.

The next day, former Australian cricketer David Warner had criticised Air India, saying it had made passengers, including him, board a flight when no pilots were assigned for it.

On March 23, cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle took a swipe at IndiGo over what he claimed was the airline's "passenger last" and "rude" attitude.

"One day I am going to invite people from IndiGo home for dinner and ask them to wait outside the door till the table is laid and the food is cooked. Always Indigo first, passenger Last," Mr Bhogle said in a post on X.

