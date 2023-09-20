Passenger On Delhi-Chennai IndiGo Flight Tries To Open Emergency Door

The incident took place on IndiGo flight 6E 6341 at the Delhi airport. (File Photo)

A passenger on board a Delhi-Chennai IndiGo flight tried to open the emergency door early just before take-off. The incident took place on flight 6E 6341 at the Delhi airport on Tuesday night. The airline acknowledged the incident and said in a statement that safety of its passengers was not compromised during the incident. A few months ago, a similar incident took place on an IndiGo flight from Hyderabad to the national capital. The passenger was handed over to the security personnel after landing at the Delhi airport.

In the latest case too, the "unruly passenger" was handed over to the local authorities.

"A passenger traveling on flight 6E 6341 from Delhi to Chennai tried to open the emergency exit door cover prior to take-off. As per the Standard Operating Procedure, the passenger was declared unruly by the crew and handed over to the local authorities on arrival. At no point was the safety of the flight compromised. We regret any inconvenience caused to the other passengers," IndiGo said in the statement.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

In April, a 40-year-old drunk passenger booked for allegedly trying to open the emergency door flap of the Delhi-Bengaluru IndiGo flight.

According to the airline, the incident took place in flight number 6E 308 from IGI Airport.

The passenger was handed over to CISF upon arrival in Bengaluru.