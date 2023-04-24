Passenger On Board New York-Delhi Flight Pees On Another Passenger: Sources

The man was arrested after the plane landed at the Delhi airport last night. (representational)

An Indian man travelling from Delhi to New York allegedly urinated on a co-passenger on an American Airlines flight, sources said today.

The accused passenger was deemed drunk by the airlines staff and he urinated on the co-passenger during an argument, reports said. He was arrested after the plane landed at the Delhi airport last night.

The aviation watchdog has taken appropriate action after it received a report from the airline, the sources said. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation will further probe the matter as per its internal procedure, they added.

American Airlines, in a statement, said it faced a "disruption on board" a flight bound for Delhi.

"American Airlines flight 292 with service from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) was met by local law enforcement upon arrival in DEL due to a disruption on board," it said.

The American Airlines flight reached the Delhi airport around 9 PM, but had reported the matter to the airport before landing.

The victim passenger has filed a formal complaint with the airline, news agency PTI reported.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Devesh Kumar Mahla, however, said there was no complaint regarding someone peeing on them. "There was no corroborative evidence or complaint given by co-passengers regarding someone peeing on them," he said.