Party Drug 'Meow Meow', Worth Rs 1,000 Crore, Caught In Gujarat Warehouse

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Tuesday seized more than 200 kilogram of party drug mephedrone (MD) worth nearly Rs 1,000 crore in the international market from a warehouse near Vadodara city, an official said.

Primary probe has revealed the warehouse owners had manufactured the psychotropic substance at their facility in Bharuch district in the guise of making legal drug formulations, said a senior ATS official.

Some persons associated with the manufacturing unit were detained for questioning, he said.

Based on a specific-tip off, a team of the Gujarat ATS raided a warehouse in Savli taluka of Vadodara district in the morning and seized a large cache of suspected drugs, said the official.

"Forensic analysis of the substance later established that it was mephedrone or MD drug. In all, we have seized more than 200 kg of the psychotropic substance worth nearly Rs 1,000 crore in the international market," he said.

A detailed investigation and search operation were still on and some persons associated with the manufacturing unit were detained for questioning, the official added.

Mephedrone, also known as 'meow meow' or MD drug, is a synthetic stimulant banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

