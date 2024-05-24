"Participation Of Pasmanda Muslims Essential": PM Modi To NDTV

PM Modi said previous governments had not given much attention to this community.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the participation of Pasmanda Muslims, a marginalised group within the Muslim community, is crucial for India's development.

PM Modi stated that his administration prioritises the country's long-term development over short-term electoral gain before adding that his focus is on the nation's future and not on the common political strategy of catering to specific groups for votes.

"The participation of Pasmanda Muslims is essential," he told NDTV, noting that the socio-economic upliftment of this group is critical for the country's progress.

PM Modi said previous governments had not given much attention to this community. "The Pasmanda Muslim community should get opportunities," PM Modi added.

PM Modi recounted his own experiences growing up in a village and in close proximity to Muslim communities. This background, he suggested, had given him a unique perspective on the challenges faced by these communities.

The Prime Minister also claimed his government does not distinguish between Hindu and Muslim communities when it comes to development initiatives. He said that the focus should be on uplifting the most disadvantaged segments of society, regardless of their religious affiliation.

"People of unequal societies should get opportunities. A large section like the Pasmanda Muslims should also be a partner in India's progress," PM Modi concluded.