Woman Throws Slipper At Sacked Bengal Minister: 'He Laundered Poor's Money'

The incident took place despite a tight security net around Partha Chatterjee

A woman threw a slipper at former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee today when he was brought to a central government-run hospital near Kolkata.

The woman told mediapersons that her name is Subhra Ghadui and she is a resident of Amtala in South 24 Parganas district.

Asked why she had thrown the slipper, the woman told the media, "You don't know? He has laundered money of so many poor people, bought flats, and you are asking me why. He is being transported in an air-conditioned car. He should be dragged with a rope around his neck. I would have been happier if the slipper hit his head," she said.

"So many people don't have food on their plate, he took money after promising jobs. And then he enjoyed, bought flats to stack the cash," she said.

After the slipper was thrown, the Trinamool Congress leader was hurriedly surrounded and moved to safety.

The incident took place despite a tight security net around Mr Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee, who has been under the spotlight after a mountain of cash and kilos of gold were recovered from flats belonging to her.

Mr Chatterjee, the Trinamool's general secretary and one of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's aides, was recently sacked as a minister in the wake of allegations of irregularities in recruitment of teachers during his tenure as state Education Minister. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on July 23.

About 50 crore in cash and a huge amount of gold was recovered from his aide Arpita Mukherjee's flats.

Ms Mukherjee has reported told investigators that the former minister used my house and that of another woman as a "mini-bank".

The Opposition has alleged that Mr Chatterjee was only a front and demanded an investigation against the Bengal Chief Minister.

Earlier, speaking to the media, Mr Chatterjee had said it was not his money and that the truth will come out at the right time.

The CBI, on directions of the Calcutta High Court, is looking into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers in Bengal's government-sponsored and aided schools. The Enforcement Directorate is tracking the money trail in the scam.