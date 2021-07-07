Parshottam Rupala Gets Fisheries, Animal Husbandry And Dairying Ministry

Parshottam Rupala is Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat

Parshottam Rupala, who had been serving as Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, has now been elevated to the cabinet minister rank and entrusted with the charge of the Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying portfolios.

Mr Rupala is a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat and has earlier served as a minister in the state government.

Mr Rupala succeeds Giriraj Singh, who has been given the charge of the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj portfolios.

Soon after taking the oath, Mr Rupala took to Twitter to express his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda for giving him the opportunity to serve the country as a minister.