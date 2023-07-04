Parliamentary Panel To Meet Google, Apple, Others On Rising Cyber Crimes

The committee will examine 'Cybersecurity and rising incidence of cyber/white collar crimes'. (file)

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance has summoned senior officials of Google, Apple, Flipkart, Paytm, Yes Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank of India, and the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) today at 2 pm to examine 'Cybersecurity and rising incidence of cyber/white collar crimes'.

In the meeting, to be held today in Parliament House Annexe Extension, the committee will hear oral evidence from representatives of the organisations on the subject. Senior officials from the banks have been asked to deliver comprehensive presentations on measures to combat cyber threats and enhance cybersecurity within the country.

Cybersecurity and rising cyber crime was a central discussion at a meeting of the panel earlier this month, where experts from the industry were quizzed by lawmakers about various facets of unlawful activities, including fraud loan applications. Several firms, including Chase India, Razorpay, PhonePe, CRED and QNu Labs as well as Nasscom, the trade body, and chamber of commerce of the tech industry in the country, particiapated in the meeting, which also discussed the issue of fraudulent lending apps.

Lok Sabha MP Jayant Sinha is the Chairman for the Standing Committee on Finance.

Comprising 31 members, the Committee involves 21 members from Lok Sabha and 10 from Rajya Sabha.

Earlier in February this year, the government blocked 232 apps operated by overseas entities, including Chinese, for being involved in betting, gambling and unauthorised loan service.

138 apps that were involved in betting, gambling, and money laundering, and 94 apps engaged in unauthorised loan service, were blocked for posing a threat to the economic stability of the country.

The monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 20 this year and will continue till August 11.