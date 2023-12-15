Parliament Winter Session Updates: Opposition Condemns Suspension Of 14 MPs

The proceedings of the house will resume today.

The Parliament was adjourned yesterday after continued protest over the suspension of Thirteen MPs from the Lok Sabha and one MP from the Rajya Sabha during the proceedings of the Winter Session of the Parliament.

The Opposition MPs condemned the suspension, saying that it is the right of every elected public representative to ask questions.

Among the 13 MPs suspended from the Lok Sabha, nine are from the Congress, two from the CPM, one from the CPI, and one from the DMK. Earlier, DMK MP SR Parthiban's name was also included by mistake among the list of MPs suspended from the Lower House. Parthiban was not present in the House on Thursday.

In the Rajya Sabha, TMC MP Derek O'Brien was suspended for the rest of the Winter Session for 'gross misconduct' and 'defying the Chair' during the proceedings on Thursday morning.

The proceedings of the house will resume today. The winter session of the Parliament will conclude on December 22.



Here are the Live Updates on the Winter Session of Parliament:

