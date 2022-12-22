Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Opposition Seeks Discussion On India-China Border Clash

Parliament's ongoing Winter Session may end on Friday (File)

Parliament's ongoing Winter Session may end on Friday, a week ahead of schedule, sources said today. The decision, the sources said, was taken at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee, which manages the schedule of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The Winter Session, which began on December 7, has seen stormy scenes and frequent adjournments.

Heated exchanges between the treasury and Opposition benches over the tension on the India-China border has been the highlight of the session, following the clash between soldiers of the two sides near the Line of Actual Control earlier this month.

Dec 22, 2022 09:44 (IST) Opposition floor leaders to meet opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge

The floor leaders of the Opposition parties are scheduled to meet in the chamber of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in the Parliament to discuss strategy for the ongoing winter session.

The floor leaders are scheduled to meet the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Kharge at 10 am today.

According to sources, the Winter Session of Parliament is likely to conclude tomorrow (December 23), a week ahead of the initially scheduled conclusion. The Winter Session of the Parliament began on December and was slated to have 17 working days till December 29.

