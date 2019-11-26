Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: 'BR Ambedkar Would've Been The Happiest If Present'

New Delhi:
PM Modi Addresses Parliament On Constitution Day.
Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Protests are likely to continue for the second day over the BJP's surprise move to form goverment in Maharashtra over the weekend. On Monday, Congress's Rahul Gandhi said what happened in Mahashtra was "murder of democracy" while party chief Sonia Gandhi held a protest outside parliament with her colleagues.
Uproar was witnessed in both the houses of parliament as the Congress alleged that women workers of the party were "manhandled" in the Lok Sabha. Both the houses were later adjourned amid protests.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address both the houses today on the occasion of Constitution Day. or Samvidhan Diwas, which is celebrated annually on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution.
The NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress have also challenged Maharashtra government formation in Supreme Court.
Our Constitution starts with 'We, the people of India' and we're its power, inspiration and target: PM
If a citizen saves every drop of water, he is performing his duty. If he is getting immunization done at the right time, he is performing his duty. If he is voting, he is performing his duty. If he is paying his taxes, he's performing his duty: PM
Gandhi Ji had replied that we can only expect all rights when we perform our duties to perfection. Thus, according to the father of our nation, duties and rights were directly linked: PM Modi
In 1947, UNESCO's Dr. Julian Huxley had written a letter to 7 world leaders for guidance, including Gandhi Ji. He had asked for the baseline for the World Charter of Human Rights: PM Modi
When the entire world was talking about rights, Gandhi Ji had taken a step forward to discuss about the duties of citizens: PM Modi
Now that we are celebrating his 150th birth anniversary, his quotes become even more relevant: PM Modi
"Rights and responsibilities go hand-in-hand"
Had Baba Saheb Been Alive, He Would Have Been Happiest: PM Modi
Baba Saheb Ambedkar had asked that we got independence and we became a republic, but can we hold on to this? Had he been present today, no one else would be happier than him. India has answered his questions and has empowered itself on the right path: PM Modi
Our message of 'The world is one large family' was attacked: PM Modi
Our message of 'The world is one large family' was attacked upon by terrorists in 2008, during the 26/11 attacks: PM Modi
PM Pays Tribute To 26/11 Martyrs
I pay my homage to all the martyrs of who lost their lives in the cowardly terrorist attack: PM Modi
The dreams of the members of the Constituent Assembly took shape in the form of the words and values enshrined in our Constitution: PM Narendra Modi
Today is a historic day: PM Narendra Modi
Today is a historic day. 70 years ago we adopted our great Constitution: PM Narendra Modi