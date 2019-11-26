Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: "BR Ambedkar Would've Been The Happiest If Present"

Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Uproar was witnessed in both the houses of parliament as the Congress alleged that women workers of the party were "manhandled" in the Lok Sabha. Both the houses were later adjourned amid protests.

All India | Posted by | Updated: November 26, 2019 12:16 IST
PM Modi Addresses Parliament On Constitution Day.

New Delhi: 

Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Protests are likely to continue for the second day over the BJP's surprise move to form goverment in Maharashtra over the weekend. On Monday, Congress's Rahul Gandhi said what happened in Mahashtra was "murder of democracy" while party chief Sonia Gandhi held a protest outside parliament with her colleagues.

Uproar was witnessed in both the houses of parliament as the Congress alleged that women workers of the party were "manhandled" in the Lok Sabha. Both the houses were later adjourned amid protests.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address both the houses today on the occasion of Constitution Day. or Samvidhan Diwas, which is celebrated annually on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution.

The NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress have also challenged Maharashtra government formation in Supreme Court.

Here are the LIVE updates on Parliament Winter Session:




Nov 26, 2019
11:55 (IST)
Our Constitution starts with 'We, the people of India' and we're its power, inspiration and target: PM
Nov 26, 2019
11:55 (IST)
If a citizen saves every drop of water, he is performing his duty. If he is getting immunization done at the right time, he is performing his duty. If he is voting, he is performing his duty. If he is paying his taxes, he's performing his duty: PM
Nov 26, 2019
11:48 (IST)
Gandhi Ji had replied that we can only expect all rights when we perform our duties to perfection. Thus, according to the father of our nation, duties and rights were directly linked: PM Modi

Nov 26, 2019
11:48 (IST)

In 1947, UNESCO's Dr. Julian Huxley had written a letter to 7 world leaders for guidance, including Gandhi Ji. He had asked for the baseline for the World Charter of Human Rights: PM Modi
Nov 26, 2019
11:48 (IST)
When the entire world was talking about rights, Gandhi Ji had taken a step forward to discuss about the duties of citizens: PM Modi
Nov 26, 2019
11:48 (IST)

Now that we are celebrating his 150th birth anniversary, his quotes become even more relevant: PM Modi

Nov 26, 2019
11:47 (IST)
"Rights and responsibilities go hand-in-hand"
Rights and responsibilities go hand-in-hand. Mahatma Gandhi had explained this relationship well: PM Modi
Nov 26, 2019
11:30 (IST)
Had Baba Saheb Been Alive, He Would Have Been Happiest: PM Modi
Baba Saheb Ambedkar had asked that we got independence and we became a republic, but can we hold on to this? Had he been present today, no one else would be happier than him. India has answered his questions and has empowered itself on the right path: PM Modi
Image

Nov 26, 2019
11:27 (IST)
Our message of 'The world is one large family' was attacked: PM Modi
Our message of 'The world is one large family' was attacked upon by terrorists in 2008, during the 26/11 attacks: PM Modi

Nov 26, 2019
11:26 (IST)
PM Pays Tribute To 26/11 Martyrs

I pay my homage to all the martyrs of  who lost their lives in the cowardly terrorist attack: PM Modi

Nov 26, 2019
11:23 (IST)
The dreams of the members of the Constituent Assembly took shape in the form of the words and values enshrined in our Constitution: PM Narendra Modi

Nov 26, 2019
11:23 (IST)
Today is a historic day: PM Narendra Modi
Today is a historic day. 70 years ago we adopted our great Constitution: PM Narendra Modi

