Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: 'BR Ambedkar Would've Been The Happiest If Present'

Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Protests are likely to continue for the second day over the BJP's surprise move to form goverment in Maharashtra over the weekend. On Monday, Congress's Rahul Gandhi said what happened in Mahashtra was "murder of democracy" while party chief Sonia Gandhi held a protest outside parliament with her colleagues.

Uproar was witnessed in both the houses of parliament as the Congress alleged that women workers of the party were "manhandled" in the Lok Sabha. Both the houses were later adjourned amid protests.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address both the houses today on the occasion of Constitution Day. or Samvidhan Diwas, which is celebrated annually on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution.

The NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress have also challenged Maharashtra government formation in Supreme Court.

Here are the LIVE updates on Parliament Winter Session: