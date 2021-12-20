Parliament Live Updates: Centre Calls Meeting With Opposition Parties Over MPs' Suspension

Parliament sessions continued to be disrupted up until Friday amid Opposition protests demanding the dismissal of Union Minister Ajay Mishra and the reinstatement of 12 suspended MPs.
In light of the ongoing chaos, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the house until today, stating that parties had decided to find a solution and "maintain peace and smooth functioning during House proceedings".
However, the government's efforts to initiate back-channel talks to resolve the ongoing impasse in Parliament may hit a wall, messages from leaders of the Congress and Trinamool Congress have suggested. The Opposition, they have made clear, stands together, and has no intention of budging from its demand of the revocation of suspension of the 12 MPs.
The Opposition protests center both the 12 members of parliament who were penalized for "unruly behaviour" in the Monsoon Session, as well as Ajay Mishra, whose son, Ashish Mishra, is the primary accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that saw death of eight people, including four protesting farmers.
We will not attend the meeting called by the Government. We will demand the resignation of MoS Home Ajay Kumar Misra and revocation of suspension of 12 Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha. We will not let both Houses of Parliament function: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut pic.twitter.com/HHxnG38TIG- ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2021
The Govt has called for a meeting of 4 Opposition parties on the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs. This is a conspiracy to divide the Opposition. All Opposition parties are united on this issue. We've written to the Govt to call an all-party meeting: LoP Rajya Sabha, M. Kharge pic.twitter.com/S4EVD7J1He- ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2021