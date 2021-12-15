Rahul Gandhi Gives Adjournment Notice In Lok Sabha For Discussing Lakhimpur Kheri Report: Updates

New Delhi:
Parliament Winter Session Updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon.
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has given an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha for discussing the SIT report in a case of violence in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh, in which eight people were killed.
In his notice, Mr Gandhi has sought for adjourning the business of the House and demanded that the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) report on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident be taken up for discussion.
On Tuesday, top Opposition party leaders had met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to chalk out the strategy for the ongoing winter session of Parliament.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP TR Baalu, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge were among those who participated in the meeting.
The Opposition also held a march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk demanding revocation of the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.
Here are the LIVE Updates on Parliament winter session 2021:
Just In| Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar in the House by Opposition MPs over Lakhimpur Kheri incident.
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon amid Opposition protest
Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for about 55 minutes till 12 noon amid protests by Opposition parties.
Soon after the listed papers were tabled in the House, some Opposition party members tried to raise their points.
With several Opposition members speaking simultaneously and some of them standing, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the proceedings till noon.
The proceedings of the House have been repeatedly obstructed following the suspension of 12 Opposition MPs from the Rajya Sabha on November 29 for the entire Winter Session of Parliament for their "unruly" conduct in the previous session in August.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi moves adjournment motion in Lok Sabha over Lakhimpur Kheri incident demanding removal of MoS Home Ajay Kumar Mishra
Rahul Gandhi has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. We will demand that the Government sack the minister (Ajay Mishra Teni): Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha
Union Cabinet likely to discuss Cryptocurrency Bill today
The Union Cabinet is likely to discuss "The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021" at today's meeting. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 1 pm, sources said.
The Union Finance Ministry on Tuesday had informed the Lok Sabha that a Bill on cryptocurrency is under final consideration of the Cabinet.
The Union government had earlier decided to table the Bill in the Winter Session of Parliament and, sources stated, it may later be referred to the Standing Committee for further deliberations.
The Bill seeks "to create a facilitative framework for the creation of the official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India".
The Bill also seeks to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India but it allows for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses.
Parliament winter session: Congress Lok Sabha MPs to meet today
Congress has called a meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs on Wednesday. The meeting has been scheduled at 10:30 am at the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) office in Parliament.
Congress' Manish Tewari moves adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha for discussion on privatization in banking sector
Congress leader Manish Tewari on Wednesday moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over privatization in the banking sector and to discuss "government's attempts on weakening the Public Sector Banks (PSBs)".
Mr Tewari, in his letter to the Secretary-General of Lok Sabha, said: "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely: at least 8 banking unions have called for a strike on December 16 and 17 against the government's attempts of privatization in the banking sector. The latest attempt is being made via the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021."