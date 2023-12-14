Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Both Houses Adjourned After Uproar Over Parliament Security Breach

Winter Session LIVE Updates: The winter session will continue until December 22.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has suspended eight personnel for the security breach in Parliament. On the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament terror attack, a major security breach occurred when two intruders entered the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitor gallery during Zero Hour. In a security breach in Lok Sabha, two men jumped into the House from the visitors' gallery, holding canisters in their hands. They released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.

Opposition members in the Lok Sabha raised slogans demanding a statement from the government on the issue of Parliament security breach.

Speaker Om Birla said the security of the Parliament complex is the responsibility of the Lok Sabha Secretariat. The slogans were raised during the Question Hour.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Rajya Sabha for its consideration and passage.

The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2023 seeks to reserve 33 per cent of seats in the Puducherry Assembly for women. The legislation has already been passed in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move two appropriation bills, The Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2023 and The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2023. Both bills have been passed in the Lok Sabha earlier.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has moved the adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss yesterday's security breach in Parliament.

The Winter session began on December 4 and will culminate on December 22.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Winter Session of Parliament:

Dec 14, 2023 11:29 (IST) Winter Session of Parliament Update



Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar orders Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien to leave the House for disorderly conduct

Dec 14, 2023 11:26 (IST) Winter Session of Parliament Update



Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon amid sloganeering over yesterday's parliament security breach

Dec 14, 2023 11:25 (IST) Winter Session of Parliament Update



Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejects oppositions notices to suspend Business

Dec 14, 2023 11:24 (IST) Winter Session of Parliament Update



Sloganeering In Rajya Sabha after the security breach yesterday

Dec 14, 2023 11:22 (IST) Winter Session of Parliament Update



Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm amid slogan-shouting by opposition members over Parliament security breach

Dec 14, 2023 11:12 (IST) Winter Session of Parliament Update



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha on yesterday's security breach incident

No reason to protest as action is being taken.

MPs should condemn security breach, he said

MPs should be careful in issuing passes

All precautions possible will be taken in future



Dec 14, 2023 11:09 (IST) Winter Session of Parliament Update

Sloganeering In Lok Sabha against the security breach yesterday.





Dec 14, 2023 10:58 (IST) Parliament security breach update



8 Lok Sabha personnel suspended by secretariat over huge security breach yesterday



Dec 14, 2023 10:55 (IST) Winter Session of Parliament Update



Opposition leaders meet in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, in Parliament

Dec 14, 2023 10:54 (IST) Security breach in Lok Sabha:

Security heightened in Parliament after Dec 13 security breach incident; Only MPs are being allowed to enter the Parliament building from Makar Dwar, and all persons entering the building are being checked thoroughly also by making them remove their shoes





Dec 14, 2023 10:54 (IST) Winter Session of Parliament Update



Congress MP Rajeev Shukla gives Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 and demands a discussion on Dec 13 security breach incident in Parliament



Dec 14, 2023 10:53 (IST) Winter Session of Parliament Update



Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha demanding a discussion on the Parliament security breach incident and a reply from the Union Home Minister on the issue

Dec 14, 2023 10:53 (IST) Winter Session of Parliament Update



Rajya Sabha MP Jebi Mather gives Suspension of Business notice on Parliament security breach incident, demands statement from Union Home Minister on it

CPI (M) Rajya Sabha MP V Sivadasan also gives Suspension of Business Notice in the House on the same issue CPI (M) Rajya Sabha MP V Sivadasan also gives Suspension of Business Notice in the House on the same issue

Dec 14, 2023 10:52 (IST) Security breach in Lok Sabha Update



Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on December 13 Parliament security breach incident

"Such a big incident has happened and till now there have been no statements from the PM and the Union Home Minister. There should be a discussion on this incident..."



"Such a big incident has happened and till now there have been no statements from the PM and the Union Home Minister. There should be a discussion on this incident..." pic.twitter.com/H8T6Qm9wc4 - ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2023 "Such a big incident has happened and till now there have been no statements from the PM and the Union Home Minister. There should be a discussion on this incident..."

Dec 14, 2023 10:51 (IST) Security breach in Lok Sabha Update



Congress MP KC Venugopal has submitted a notice under rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business for the suspension of business to discuss the "grave breach of security in the parliament".

Dec 14, 2023 10:50 (IST) Winter Session of Parliament Update



Rajya Sabha MP Dr Syed Naseer Hussain gives Suspension of Business notice under rule 267 demanding a statement from the Union Home Minister over Parliament security breach incident

Dec 14, 2023 09:22 (IST) Parliament security breach update



A case under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 452 (trespassing), Section 153 (want only giving provocation with an intent to cause riot), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servants from discharge of his duty) of IPC and 16 &18 sections of UAPA has been registered at Parliament Street PS. The case is being transferred to the Special Cell for further investigations. 4 people have been arrested and one Vicky and his wife are being interrogated, says Delhi Police



Dec 14, 2023 09:21 (IST) Winter Session of Parliament Update



Dec 14, 2023 09:20 (IST) Winter Session of Parliament Update



Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss Parliament security breach incident



Dec 14, 2023 09:20 (IST) Winter Session of Parliament Update



Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the situation of Navy personnel in Qatar and the steps taken to bring them back to India.



Dec 14, 2023 09:20 (IST) Winter Session of Parliament Update



Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is to move the Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today for consideration and return to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2023-24. Earlier, the Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on December 12.



Dec 14, 2023 09:19 (IST) Winter Session of Parliament Update



Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is to move the Appropriation (No.4) Bill in the Rajya Sabha today for consideration and return to provide for the authorisation of appropriation of money out of the consolidated fund of India to meet the amounts spent on certain services during the financial year ended on the 31st day of March 2021, in excess of the amounts granted for those services and for that year. Earlier, the Bill was as passed by the Lok Sabha on December 12.

Dec 14, 2023 09:19 (IST) Winter Session of Parliament Update



Union Home Minister Amit Shah is to move the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today for consideration and passage further to amend the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963. Earlier, the Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on December 12.