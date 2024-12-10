Advertisement
3 months ago
New Delhi:

The opposition has brought a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. Chaos erupted in the Parliament this morning as both the Houses resumed proceedings for the Winter Session. While the BJP has accused the Congress of not letting the Parliament function, the opposition has said they are not being allowed to raise important issues.

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20.

Here are the LIVE Updates of today's Parliament Winter Session:
 

Dec 10, 2024 14:36 (IST)
"All opposition Parties Signed Notice To Move No Confidence Motion": Jairam Ramesh

"All opposition parties have signed the notice to move a no-confidence motion against the Vice President. First time, in the 72 years of Rajya Sabha, such a no-confidence motion has been moved. We have been forced to move such a no-confidence motion," says Jairam Ramesh in the parliament.

Dec 10, 2024 13:41 (IST)
Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Committee Reserves 12 Hours For Constitution Debate

Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Committee has met and reserved 12 hours for Constitution debate, allotting six hours each to the government and the opposition. There will no zero hour, no question hour, and no special mentioning. If there will be consensus among leaders, then hours can be added and decision will be taken on same day.

In Rajya Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah will initiate the debate at 11 am on December 16.

Dec 10, 2024 12:45 (IST)
Parliament Live: Opposition Moves No-Trust Motion Against Rajya Sabha Chairman

The Congress-led INDIA bloc moved a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar Tuesday morning, alleging partisan functioning of the House. Shortly before the motion was tabled Congress leader Ranjeet Ranjan told NDTV the party had the support of 70 MPs. The resolution notice submitted to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat. The Congress, Trinamool, Samajwadi Party, DMK, RJD, AAP and Left parties are backing the resolution, said sources.

Dec 10, 2024 12:31 (IST)
Lok Sabha Speaker Urges Members To Ensure Dignity, Decorum Of Parliament

Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla has urged the members to ensure that the dignity and decorum of the Parliament is not compromised. The members should use the forum of the House to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the people they represent, said the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Dec 10, 2024 12:28 (IST)
BJP's Sambit Patra On Mamata Banerjee Being Projected As INDIA Bloc Head

"Samajwadi Party does not respect Rahul Gandhi and says that they do not consider him or Malliakarjun Kharge as the leader of INDIA bloc. The Trinamool has spoken about INDI bloc's strike rate under Rahul Gandhi's leadership. Some leaders have talked about projecting Mamata (Banerjee) ji as the leader of INDIA bloc. Is Rahul Gandhi still holding to INDI alliance or he is not in the capacity of heading INDIA alliance?" asks BJP's Sambit Patra

Dec 10, 2024 12:25 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi Does Not Know How To Behave Like Leader Of Opposition: Sambit Patra

"It is unfortunate that the Opposition is not letting the Parliament function. It is not dignified that they come wearing jackets and masks at times. I think they are mistaken in their understanding of democracy. It was surprising to see Rahul Gandhi recording people wearing masks. This is not how a Leader of Opposition behaves. Rahul Gandhi ji doesn't know how to behave like LoP. This is not a fashion show going on in the Parliament," says BJP's Sambit Patra.

Dec 10, 2024 12:23 (IST)
Chaos In Lok Sabha, House Adjourned Till Tomorrow

Lok Sabha adjourned till tomorrow amid chaos in the house.

Dec 10, 2024 12:13 (IST)
Rajya Sabha Adjourned For The Day After Chaos Over 'Soros Links' Charge

Rajya Sabha has been adjourned for the day amid an uproar over the BJP's allegations linking the Congress with George Soros.

Dec 10, 2024 11:26 (IST)
"We Try Every Day To Hold Discussion, But They (BJP) Don't": Priyanka Gandhi

"We try every day to have a discussion, but they don't want to have a discussion...that's why they get the House adjourned through any reason," says Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Dec 10, 2024 11:13 (IST)
Congress Not Letting The House Run, Creating Chaos Inside: BJP's Giriraj Singh

"Why are they not giving a clarification and what is George Soros' connection with Sonia Gandhi? They are not letting the House run and then creating chaos outside the House," says Union Minister Giriraj Singh outside the Parliament.

Dec 10, 2024 11:12 (IST)
Lok Sabha Adjourned Till Noon

Lok Sabha has been adjourned till noon. 

