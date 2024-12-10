The opposition has brought a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. Chaos erupted in the Parliament this morning as both the Houses resumed proceedings for the Winter Session. While the BJP has accused the Congress of not letting the Parliament function, the opposition has said they are not being allowed to raise important issues.

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20.

