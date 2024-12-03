Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: After Government-Opposition Reach Consensus, Both Houses Set To Resume Sessions Today

Parliament Winter Session Updates: The winter session of Parliament will continue till December 20.

After a week-long standoff between the government and the Opposition ended in an agreement, both Houses of Parliament are set to function smoothly from today.

The floor leaders of all parties convened by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met on Monday and all agreed for a special discussion on the Constitution during the session. The government agreed to allow certain issues like the situation in Bangladesh and violence in Sambhal to be raised during Zero Hour.

The winter session of Parliament began on November 25 and will continue till December 20.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Parliament Winter Session:



Congress MP Shakti Sinh Gohil gives Zero-Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over Gujarat based Khyati hospital row where "unnecessary" angioplasty surgeries on several beneficiaries of PM-JAY was performed in November, leading to at least 2 deaths.

Congress MP Vijay Vasanth gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the situation in Tamil Nadu to Cyclone Fengal.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives suspension of business notice to discuss the deterioration of law and order situation, rise of crimes and threats to representatives in Delhi.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha gives suspension of business notice to discuss the deterioration of law and order situation and rise of crimes in Delhi.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, over request for immediate emergency relief fund allocation for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry due to Cyclone Fengal.

Dec 03, 2024 10:09 (IST) In the Rajya Sabha, members of the Standing Committee on External Affairs will lay various reports.

Minister Anupriya Patel will make a statement regarding the implementation status of recommendations contained in the 138th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and FamilyWelfare on 'Medical Devices: Regulation and Control'.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will move The Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024 Bill further to amend the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Act, 1948, and be taken into consideration for passage.



Dec 03, 2024 10:09 (IST) Union Minister Pabitra Margherita will make statements regarding the reports of the Standing Committee on the Labour, Textiles and Skill Development on 'Development and Promotion of Jute Industry' pertaining to the Ministry of Textiles



Dec 03, 2024 10:09 (IST) The members of the Standing Committee on External Affairs, Shashi Tharoor and Ravi Shankar Prasad will present the following Reports: "(1) First Report on Action Taken by the Government on the observations/recommendations contained in the Twenty-sixth Report of the Standing Committee on External Affairs (17th LokSabha) on the subject 'India and Gulf Cooperation Council(GCC) - Contours of Cooperation'. (2) Second Report on Action Taken by the Government on the observations/recommendations contained in the Twenty-seventh Report of the Standing Committee on External Affairs (17th Lok Sabha) on the subject 'India's Engagement with G20 Countries'. (3) Third Report on Action Taken by the Government on the observations/recommendations contained in the Twenty-eighth Report of the Standing Committee on External Affairs (17th LokSabha) on the subject 'Countering Global Terrorism at Regional and International Levels."

Members Ashok Kumat and Malvika Devi will make statements on behalf of the Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. They will lay the Final Action TakenStatements:- "(1) Thirty-third Report on Action Taken by the Government on the observations/ recommendations contained in theTwenty-seventh Report on the subject 'BIS-Hallmarking & Jewellery' pertaining to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (Department of Consumer Affairs). (2) Thirty-fourth Report on Action Taken by the Government on the observations/recommendations contained in the Twenty-eighth Report on the subject 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan AnnaYojana (PMGKAY)' pertaining to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (Department of Food andPublic Distribution. (3) Thirty-fifth Report on Action Taken by the Government on the observations/recommendations contained in the Thirty-first Report on the subject 'Coarse Grains Production andDistribution' pertaining to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (Department of Food and PublicDistribution."

