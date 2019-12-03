Parliament Winter Session 2019 Highlights: Amit Shah To Move Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill In Rajya Sabha Today

BJP will meet today as party deliberates on its strategy for the remaining winter session of parliament

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will today move the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha. The Bill was passed in Lok Sabha on November 27. It was passed with a voice vote, while Congress MPs had walked out of the House in protest.

The BJP will meet today as the party deliberates on its strategy for the remaining winter session of parliament, which ends on December 13. The party MPs were informed today in the Parliamentary Party meeting that Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is expected to be tabled in Parliament next week, party sources said.

Meanwhile, the Recycling of Ships Bill, 2019 will be introduced by Union Minister Mansukh Mandavia for consideration in the Lok Sabha. The bill is to provide for the regulation of recycling of ships by setting certain standards and laying down the statutory mechanism for enforcement of such standards.

Here are the Highlights of Parliament winter session:

Dec 03, 2019 11:49 (IST) Issue of absenteeism raised at parliamentary party meet

The issue of absenteeism among BJP MPs from Parliament was raised at the parliamentary party meeting, with senior leader Rajnath Singh underlining Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dissatisfaction over lack of their adequate presence at many times.

According to sources, Mr Singh also asked party MPs to be present in large numbers when Home Minister Amit Shah tables the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, as he asserted that this draft legislation is as important as the move to abrogate Article 370.

Dec 03, 2019 11:42 (IST) Congress to raise issue of security breach at Priyanka Gandhi's house

Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh on security breach at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's residence: "The Congress party will raise this issue in Rajya Sabha today. In Lok Sabha our leaders will raise this issue today during the Zero Hour and we will move Adjournment Motion on this issue tomorrow."

Dec 03, 2019 11:17 (IST) Amit Shah said that the SPG shall provide proximate security to the Prime Minister and his immediate family members residing with him at his official residence.