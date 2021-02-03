'Breach Of Privilege': Rajya Sabha Members Warned Against Phone Recording

"There's a restriction on the usage of cellular phones within Rajya Sabha chambers," Venkaiah Naidu said.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu today warned members against recording videos using mobile phones inside the chambers of the upper house, saying that such an action will lead to breach of privilege. Mr Naidu made the announcement after many members started using their mobile phones to portray what was happening in the house.

"There's a restriction on the usage of cellular phones within the Rajya Sabha chambers. It has been observed that some members are using their mobile phones to record proceedings of house while sitting in chamber. Such conduct is against parliamentary etiquette," Mr Naidu said.

Mr Naidu also said he had urged the media and cautioned them against using footage recorded by Rajya Sabha members, as it does not stick to parliamentary norms.

A section of parliamentarians too had demanded a "fair play".

In the last session of parliament, opposition MPs released their videos to compare it to an edited version released by Rajya Sabha TV, the channel operated by the upper house and airs proceedings of the Rajya Sabha sessions, after the house witnessed chaos over the three agricultural laws.

During the winter session in December, two Aam Aadmi Party MPs - Sanjay Singh and Bhagwat Mann - tweeted mobile phone videos of them shouting slogans inside the Central Hall of parliament against the farm laws.

The commotion broke out when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was offering his tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 96th birth anniversary.

The Rajya Sabha will today discuss the farmer protests for 15 hours. The government agreed for the discussion in a breakthrough in its talks with the opposition.