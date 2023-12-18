Parliament Security Breach: Delhi Police Opposes Accused's Plea Seeking Case Copy

Neelam Azad is among the six people facing terror charges

The Delhi Police on Monday opposed before a court an application filed by an accused arrested in the Parliament security breach case seeking a copy of the FIR, asserting the "leak" of “crucial information” at this stage can influence the investigation.

The city police submitted Special Judge Hardeep Kaur, who reserved for December 19 the order on the application filed by Neelam Azad. The only woman accused arrested in the case has claimed not providing her a copy of the FIR violated her “constitutional right” as she was unaware of the charges against her.

Police told the court that the copy of the FIR, lodged under stringent sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), including terrorism, is in a “sealed cover” because of its sensitive nature.

“Further investigation is in progress and the accused is in police remand. Some other persons who might be involved are still at large. Therefore, providing the copy of the FIR to the accused at this stage can influence the investigation,” Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh told the court.

During the arguments, Azad's lawyer said she was being harassed.

“(Azad's) Parents are running from pillar to post. The Delhi Police is not allowing her to meet her family and also not supplying copy of FIR, which is a violation of her constitutional right,” the counsel told the court.

The court had on Saturday issued notice to police on Azad's application.

Besides Azad, police have arrested Lalit Jha, Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Shinde, and Mahesh Kumawat in the case. All the accused are being interrogated in police custody.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery, set off yellow coloured smoke from canisters, and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some MPs and watch and ward staff.

Around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi -- also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises.

Sagar, Manoranjan, Amol and Neelam were immediately taken into custody, while their accomplice Vishal, in whose house the accused stayed before reaching Parliament, was detained later from Gurugram. Jha and Kumawat were arrested later.

