Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Reply To No-Confidence Motion In Lok Sabha Today

Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: This is the second time PM Modi is facing a no-confidence motion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today reply to the no-confidence motion brought by the Opposition parties in a bid to corner the government over the violence raging in Manipur.

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 which seeks to set out requirements for firms collecting data online, with exceptions for the government and law enforcement agencies.

It also lays down the obligations of entities handling and processing data as well as the rights of individuals.

In the Rajya Sabha, the government has listed the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023; the Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 for consideration and passage.

Here are the Live Updates on Parliament Monsoon Session:

Aug 10, 2023 10:53 (IST) Mansukh Mandaviya to move Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Rajya Sabha

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya would move the Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday for consideration and passage to amend the Pharmacy Act, 1948.

Earlier on August 7, the Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha.

The Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill 2023 specifies that anyone who is registered as a pharmacist under the Jammu and Kashmir Pharmacy Act, 2011 or possesses qualifications prescribed under the 2011 Act will be deemed to be registered as a pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act, 1948. This will be contingent upon the person submitting an application for registration within a year of the amendment coming into force, and paying a prescribed fee.

The bill, which was passed by voice vote in the Lower House, seeks to do away with issues concerning the status of persons registered or qualified under the Jammu and Kashmir Pharmacy Act.

Aug 10, 2023 10:35 (IST) Rajya Sabha to take up Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 for consideration, passage

Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal is to move the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today for consideration and passage to repeal certain enactments and to amend an enactment on Thursday.

Earlier, the Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on July 28.

The Bill seeks to repeal 65 laws that are obsolete or that have been made redundant by other laws. It also corrects a minor drafting error in the Factoring Regulation Act, 2011.

The First Schedule of the Bill lists 24 laws that would be repealed. Of these, 16 are amending Acts, and two are from before 1947.

The Second Schedule of the Bill lists 41 Appropriation Acts that would be repealed. These include 18 Appropriation Acts for the Railways. These Acts span the years from 2013 to 2017.

Aug 10, 2023 10:22 (IST) AAP's Raghav Chadha gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha seeking discussion on Manipur

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Thursday gave a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the situation in Manipur.

"I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) of my intention to move the following motion of suspension of business listed for today," Raghav Chadha said in a letter.

"That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other business of the day to discuss the violence in Manipur which has resulted loss of precious lives in Manipur due to failure and incompetence of Central and State Government," he added.

The Parliament has been witnessing a logjam over a number of issues, including the violence in Manipur, since the beginning of the Monsoon Session on July 20.



Aug 10, 2023 09:47 (IST) On Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech in Parliament, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari says, "It was a 2-hour-long speech but he did not answer the questions that the people of the country have been asking. When will there be a guarantee on the safety of women in the country" #WATCH | On Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech in Parliament, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari says, "It was a 2-hour-long speech but he did not answer the questions that the people of the country have been asking. When will there be a guarantee on the safety of women in the... pic.twitter.com/NfDM7pvMNf - ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2023

Aug 10, 2023 09:46 (IST) Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal is to move the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today for consideration and passage to repeal certain enactments and to amend an enactment. Earlier, the Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on July 28.

Aug 10, 2023 09:46 (IST) Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal is to introduce the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today to regulate the appointment, conditions of service and term of office of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners and the procedure for transaction of business by the Election Commission.

Aug 10, 2023 09:46 (IST) Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandavia is to move the Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today for consideration and passage to amend the Pharmacy Act, 1948. Earlier, the Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on August 7.

Aug 10, 2023 09:40 (IST) Centre to move Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023 among 3 Bills in Rajya Sabha today



The Central government is to move Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023, among three Bills in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 will be moved for consideration and passage while Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023 will be introduced.

First, Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal will introduce the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023 in the Upper House to regulate the appointment, conditions of service and term of office of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners and the procedure for transaction of business by the Election Commission.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will later move the Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023 for consideration and passage to amend the Pharmacy Act, 1948. Earlier, the Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on August 7.

Registration under the Pharmacy Act, 1948 is mandatory to practice pharmacy in India. The Bill looks at the insertion of new section 32C, which provides a special provision relating to persons registered or qualified under the Jammu and Kashmir Pharmacy Act, 2011.



Aug 10, 2023 09:28 (IST) Congress' Manish Tewari moves adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha seeking discussion on border situation with China

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Thursday gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China.

In his letter to the Secretary-General, Lok Sabha, Manish Tewari said, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely: That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to have a discussion on the border situation with China."

He further urged the Government to inform the House of the situation at the border with China adding that reports are coming out from Chushul, Eastern Ladakh that China's People Liberation Army (PLA) has pitched four tents in a "buffer zone" and their forces are demanding a 15-20 km Buffer Zone inside Indian territory.

"The border situation with China has been extremely tense since clashes broke out with Chinese forces in Eastern Arunachal Pradesh. Despite multiple rounds of talks between India and China, the border dispute continues to persist. Moreover, there have been reports coming out from Chushul, Eastern Ladakh, that the People Liberation Army (PLA) has pitched four tents in a "buffer zone", and has demanded a 15-20 km Buffer Zone inside Indian territory," the letter stated.

Aug 10, 2023 08:56 (IST) Rajya Sabha

3 Bills in Agenda today

1. The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will introduce this Bill which seeks to regulate the appointment, conditions of service and term of office of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners, the procedure for transaction of business by the Election Commission.

2.The Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023

3. The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023

Aug 10, 2023 08:55 (IST) Meanwhile, Arjun Kumar Meghwal, to move for leave to introduce a Bill to regulate the appointment, conditions of service and term of office of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners, the procedure for transaction of business by the Election Commission and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto. Also to introduce the Bill and to move that the Bill to repeal certain enactments and to amend an enactment, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration.

Union Health Minister Manuskh Mandaviya will move the Bill further to amend the Pharmacy Act, 1948, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration.

Moreover, according to the list of business in Lok Sabha Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Ministry of Civil Aviation VK Singh, Ministry of Power Krishan Pal, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameshwar Teli, Ministry of Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore, Ministry of Women and Child Development and Ministry of AYUSH Manjapara Mahendrabhai to lay the papers on the table in the Lok Sabha.

Furthermore, Arjun Ram Meghwal to move that the Bill further to amend the Advocates Act, 1961, as passed by Rajya Sabha, be taken into consideration and also moved to be passed.



Aug 10, 2023 08:55 (IST) According to the revised list of business, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Jitendra Singh, Ministry of Law and Justice and Ministry of Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Ministry of Culture Meenakshi Lekhi and Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region Verma to lay the papers on the table in the Rajya Sabha.

Jitendra Singh to make a statement regarding Status of implementation of recommendations contained in the 336th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forest and Climate Change on Demands for Grants (2020-21) pertaining to the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Ministry of Science and Technology.

Ajay Bhatt to make a statement regarding Status of implementation of recommendations contained in the 313th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture on 'Promotion of Indian Tourism in Overseas Markets- Role of Overseas Tourist Offices and Indian Embassies' pertaining to the Ministry of Tourism.

Aug 10, 2023 08:53 (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the Lok Sabha today in response to the Opposition's no-confidence motion against the NDA government.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh confirming the PM's presence at the Parliament on Wednesday, said, "The PM will be present in the House on Thursday to reply to the no-confidence motion."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also confirmed that the Prime Minister will be present in the House on Thursday to reply to the no-confidence motion.

The opposition moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi government on July 26 which was accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

However, the Modi-government won't lose the vote as his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies have a majority in the Lok Sabha.