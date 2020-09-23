Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Parliament Session May Conclude Today Over Covid Concerns

The monsoon session of parliament began earlier this month.

Amid fierce protests over the controversial farm bills, the monsoon session of parliament may conclude today, eight days ahead of schedule as the opposition boycotted proceedings in both houses. The monsoon session started earlier on September 14, five months after parliament was adjourned over the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The abrupt conclusion of the session comes amid an uproar over the government's big-ticket farm bills, which were passed by the Rajya Sabha on Sunday.

Yesterday, seven bills were passed in Rajya Sabha even as the Congress, Left parties, the TMC, the Samajwadi Party and the NCP decided to boycott House proceedings in protest against the suspension of eight MPs for the remainder of the session for unruly behaviour.

Here are the live updates on the monsoon session of parliament

Rajya Sabha will Take Up 7 Bills Today

The list includes the 3 Labour Code Bills, The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020, The Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020 and Jammu Kashmir Official Languages Bill

Rajya Sabha To Take Up 3 Contentious Labour Code Bills Today

Time allotted is 4 hours

Rajya Sabha will debate all the 3 Labour Code Bills together -- Code on Social Security, Code on Industrial Relations and Code on Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Bill 2020