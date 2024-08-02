Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: NEET, Unemployment, Airfares To Be Taken Up In Parliament Today

Parliament Session Live: The budget session of Parliament is scheduled to end on August 12.

As the Parliament convenes for the ongoing Monsoon Session, the discussion regarding National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), unemployment, and regulation of airfares will be taken up in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha today.

According to the agenda released, the Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, Prataprao Jadhav, Anupriya Patel, Kritivardhan Singh, and Shantanu Thakur will lay papers on the tables in Lok Sabha.

A discussion is to be held on the working of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. The monsoon session of Parliament commenced on July 22 and as per the schedule, the session will conclude on August 12.

Here are the Live Updates on Monsoon Session of Parliament:

Aug 02, 2024 12:16 (IST)

On behalf of Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla, extended congratulations to Swapnil Kusale on winning the Bronze medal in the Men's 50m Rifle event at the Paris Olympics, 2024.

Aug 02, 2024 12:01 (IST)

BJP MP from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut says, "It's the very saddening thing for us. The life of people living in the mountains is tough. Every year such tragedies come and damage the lives and property of the people of Himachal Pradesh. The PM and the Union HM have taken reports for all the things and have given assurance that more help through relief funds will be provided. I'll also meet different ministers to seek as much help as I can get. After my work is completed here, I'll visit Himachal to meet people in their tough times..."

Aug 02, 2024 12:00 (IST)

Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha.

"The opposition condemns the BJP government's misuse of agencies like the ED, CBI, and Income Tax for political harassment. Despite their reduced number from 303 to 240 seats and the reliance on alliances with TDP and JDU, the government continues to deploy these agencies to intimidate opposition leaders and force compliance, undermining democratic principles." reads the notice.





Aug 02, 2024 12:00 (IST)

Union Minister Giriraj Singh says, "I believe that it is the country's misfortune that Rahul Gandhi is LoP. Along with lying inside the Parliament, he is also spreading disinformation outside...he is ashamed, he asks about the caste of the whole world..." #WATCH | Delhi: Union Minister Giriraj Singh says, "I believe that it is the country's misfortune that Rahul Gandhi is LoP. Along with lying inside the Parliament, he is also spreading disinformation outside...he is ashamed, he asks about the caste of the whole world..." pic.twitter.com/ne7Li5bTn4 - ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2024

Aug 02, 2024 11:22 (IST) Discussion on demand for grants for Health Ministry in Lok Sabha today



The Lok Sabha today will take up a discussion followed by voting on demand for grants for the Health and Family Welfare Ministry for 2024-25.

Discussion and voting on demand for grants for Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying is also slated for the day.

According to the list of business, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda will move a motion in the Lower House on Friday for the election of one member to the Governing Council of North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Shillong.



Aug 02, 2024 11:21 (IST)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the statutory resolution.

Aug 02, 2024 11:21 (IST)

In the Rajya Sabha Union Ministers Jitin Prasada, Ram Nath Thakur, Prof. SP Singh Baghel, L Murugan, Bhagirath Choudhary, and Pabitra Margherita will lay apers on the table entered in separate lists.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh Bittu will make a statement regarding the Status of implementation of Recommendations/ Observations contained in the 67th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing on 'Scheme for Creation/ Expansion of Food Processing and Preservation Capacities - An Evaluation'.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will move a motion for elections to the joint committee on offices of profit.



Aug 02, 2024 11:20 (IST)

Later the discussion and voting will be held on demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for 2024-25 and the control of the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying for 2024-25.

In the private members business Congress leader Shafi Parambil will move a resolution on the further discussion on Appropriate Measures to Regulate Airfare in the Country.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Shripang Appa Barne to move a resolution for further discussion on Appropriate measures on the regulation of Private Financial Companies.



Aug 02, 2024 11:19 (IST)

