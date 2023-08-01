Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Delhi Ordinance Bill Likely To Be Introduced By Amit Shah At Lok Sabha Today

Parliament Monsoon Session 2023: The Rajya Sabha today listed six Bills in its Legislative Business.

The Rajya Sabha today listed six Bills in its Legislative Business. Two of them will be introduced and four will be moved by ministers for their consideration and passage.

The Bills listed for introduction are the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023; and the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023. The Bills listed for their consideration and passage are the Mediation Bill, 2021; the Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, over control of services in the national capital, likely to be introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, seeks to replace the Ordinance brought by the Centre in May, excluding certain services from the legislative competence of the Delhi legislative assembly.

Here are the Live Updates on Parliament Monsoon Session: