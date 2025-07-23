Parliament Monsoon Session Day 3 Live Updates: Amidst political stalemate on opposition's demand for a debate on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar and the unexpected resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the Government has listed six bills in today's agenda.

The six bills include, National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, aimed at promoting sports and providing facilities and welfare measures for sports persons, and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Time allotted for discussion on Operation Sindoor will be extended by nine hours. The debate is expected to remain a focal point as the House grapples with multiple contentious issues.

