Parliament Monsoon Session Day 3 Live Updates: Amidst political stalemate on opposition's demand for a debate on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar and the unexpected resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the Government has listed six bills in today's agenda.
The six bills include, National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, aimed at promoting sports and providing facilities and welfare measures for sports persons, and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025.
Time allotted for discussion on Operation Sindoor will be extended by nine hours. The debate is expected to remain a focal point as the House grapples with multiple contentious issues.
"Country Wants To Know": Congress Leader Supriya Shrinate On Veep's Resignation
Congress leader Supriya Shrinate raised questions over the resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, stating that the circumstances surrounding his departure remain unclear and that the country wants answers.
"The country also wants to know the answers to some questions... We have seen the result of making others happy. I don't know why all this has happened, but the picture is not as clear as it is shown. There are layers to it, which will open after some days..." Ms Shrinate said.
'Public Money Getting Wasted, No Discussion Taking Place': BJP MP Slams Opposition For Chaos In Parliament
After the first two days of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, proving to be unproductive, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagannath Sarkar on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the Opposition for wasting public money and not allowing discussions.
Speaking to the news agency ANI, Mr Sarkar said that the opposition parties are responsible for whether the House functions or not.
"The government is always active, but all the MPs of the INDIA bloc are making an uproar, and hence all the expenses of the public are getting wasted. No discussion is taking place. They are responsible for all this, whether they will let the house function," the BJP MP said.
To promote sports and provide facilities and welfare measures for sports persons, the Centre is expected to introduce the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
According to the list of business published by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandviya is expected to move the bill in the House today.The bill aims to provide for the development and promotion of sports, welfare measures for sportspersons, ethical practices based on basic universal principles of good governance, ethics and fair play of the Olympic and sports movement, the Olympic Charter, the Paralympic Charter, international best practices and established legal standards and to provide for the resolution of sports grievances and sports disputes in a unified, equitable and effective manner and for related matters.
Rajya Sabha MPs Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Syed Naseer Hussain, Ranani Ashokrao Patil and Ranjeet Ranjan submit an adjournment motion to discuss the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls in Bihar.
Rajya Sabha MPs Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Syed Naseer Hussain, Ranani Ashokrao Patil and Ranjeet Ranjan submit an adjournment motion to discuss the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls in Bihar.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore submits an Adjournment Motion to discuss the urgent matter of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls in Bihar and its threat to Democratic Rights