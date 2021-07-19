Parliament Live Updates: Monsoon Session Begins Today, PM Modi To Introduce New Ministers

The Monsoon Session of Parliament begins today and is scheduled to conclude on August 13. (File)

The Monsoon Session of Parliament begins today and is scheduled to conclude on August 13. A total of 19 sittings are planned.

PM Modi called for healthy discussions in Parliament and sought the cooperation of leaders of all political parties. He expressed hope that the sessions run smoothly and complete the business.

He also said as most of the parliamentarians have been vaccinated, it will help undertake legislative activities in Parliament in more confident environs.

On day one, the Prime Minister will introduce the newly inducted ministers to both the Houses. It is the convention after the formation of a new government or an expansion or reshuffle in the Union Council of Ministers.

Inflation, the government's handling of the second Covid wave is likely to be brought up by opposition leaders during the session.

Both the houses will sit simultaneously and proceedings will start from 11 am.

Since the pandemic began, three sessions of Parliament were curtailed while the winter session last year had to be cancelled.

The monsoon session, which usually starts in July, had begun in September last year due to the raging pandemic.

Here are the Live Updates on Parliament Monsoon Session 2021:

Jul 19, 2021 09:20 (IST) Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in the House over Central Government's Farm Laws.



Jul 19, 2021 09:18 (IST) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president Bhagwant Mann says he is moving "adjournment motion" in Lok Sabha in favour of farmers protest to repeal the Farm laws. I m moving "adjournment motion"in lok sabha today in favour of farmers andolan to repeal the agriculture laws.. - Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) July 19, 2021 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president Bhagwant Mann says he is moving "adjournment motion" in Lok Sabha in favour of farmers protest to repeal the Farm laws.

Jul 19, 2021 08:49 (IST) Parliament Monsoon Session: Pegasus Snooping Cloud Hangs Heavy As Parliament Session Begins Today



The monsoon session of Parliament begins today amid reports that phone numbers of Indian ministers, opposition leaders and journalists have been found on a database of targets for hacking. The monsoon session of Parliament begins today amid reports that phone numbers of Indian ministers, opposition leaders and journalists have been found on a database of targets for hacking. Read Here