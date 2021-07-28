Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Session To Resume Soon

Parliament Monsoon Session: Opposition has been demanding discussion on Pegasus row and farm laws. (File)

Discussion on the insolvency law amendment bill is expected today in the Lok Sabha after yesterday's session was dominated by Opposition's protests over the Pegasus scandal and farm laws and had to be adjourned nine times due to ruckus. The Rajya Sabha is expected to take for consideration the Juvenile Justice Amendment Bill, 2021, according to PRS Legislative.

The Parliament stalemate continued Tuesday with the members of Congress, CPI, CPI(M) and Trinamool Congress protesting over the Pegasus snooping row, while the BSP, SP and Shiromani Akali Dal were raising slogans against the Centre's three new farm laws, according to news agency PTI. The Opposition has been demanding discussion on these two issues.

Seven opposition parties have even written to President Ram Nath Kovind, seeking his intervention to direct the government to discuss farmers' issues and Pegasus spyware report in the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament, according to a PTI report. The signatories included BSP, RLP, SAD, National Conference, CPI, CPI(M), and NCP.

Here are the LIVE updates of Parliament Monsoon Session 2021: