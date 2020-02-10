Parliament Live Updates: Slogans Against PM Modi Government, Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 pm

Harsh Vardhan will make a statement in the Lok Sabha regarding the Centre's response to the coronavirus

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to move the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020 in Lok Sabha on Monday. Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier on February 5 introduced the bill which provides for a mechanism for resolution of pending tax disputes in the lower house of the Parliament. The introduction of the bill was opposed by Congress members Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Shashi Tharoor. Ranjan Chowdhury said the bill has a unique nomenclature and the bills are normally in English or Hindi. He accused the government of "imposing Hindi" and said only 43 per cent of people in the country were Hindi-speaking.

Shashi Tharoor sought withdrawal of the bill, saying it was unfair to honest taxpayers and was arbitrary. Nirmala Sitharaman said she had used two expressions in her budget speech for resolution of disputed tax cases and had used the Hindi expression in the bill. "There is no imposition of Hindi," she had said.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will make a statement in the Lok Sabha regarding the Centre's response to the novel coronavirus outbreak in China. He will also make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 106th, 112th, 107th and 113th Reports of the Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare on Demands for Grants 2018-19 pertaining to the Department or Health and Family Welfare and Department of Health Research respectively, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here are the LIVE updates on the proceedings in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha:

Feb 10, 2020 13:21 (IST) Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm



After a heated face-off in the Lok Sabha over the Supreme Court ruling on the reservation in job promotions, the Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm. After a heated face-off in the Lok Sabha over the Supreme Court ruling on the reservation in job promotions, the Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm.

Feb 10, 2020 12:56 (IST) Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha: Our social minister will give a statement soon. If you are not satisfied with his statement, there can be a discussion on this issue. Uttarakhand had Congress government in 2012, not the BJP. The issue is being politicized.

Feb 10, 2020 12:53 (IST) Most unfortunate judgement by Supreme Court on the reservation of jobs. The Centre should protect the right of minorities, says Anupriya Patel.

Feb 10, 2020 12:53 (IST) Chirag Paswan, son of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief says Lok Jan Shakti Party does not agree with the Supreme Court's decision that reservations for jobs, promotions, is not a fundamental right. Slogans of "Modi sarkar hai, hai" in Lok Sabha.

Feb 10, 2020 12:51 (IST) If you want to discuss this issue, please provide a notice, says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Feb 10, 2020 12:46 (IST) Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Supreme Court judgement that reservations for jobs, promotions, is not a fundamental right: This is Supreme Court's decision. Government of India has nothing to do with it. The Social Welfare Minister will make a statement at 2:15 pm today.

Feb 10, 2020 12:27 (IST) Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in Lok Sabha on Novel Coronavirus: So far 811 deaths have been reported in China. India is taking all preventive measures. We are monitoring and reviewing the situation daily. Till now 1,118 flights have been screened.

Feb 10, 2020 11:56 (IST) Ramesh Pokhriyal addresses the Gargi college issue in the Lok Sabha Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal in Lok Sabha on Gargi college case: It has come to our notice that some outsiders had entered the college, which is not right. The college administration has been asked to look into it. pic.twitter.com/UuLcdveagB - ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2020 Ramesh Pokhriyal addresses the Gargi college issue in the Lok Sabha

Feb 10, 2020 11:55 (IST) P Chidambaram in Rajya Sabha during general discussion on Budget 2020-21. P Chidambaram in Rajya Sabha during general discussion on Budget 2020-21:Today there is no money in the hands of the people.There is no incentive for anyone to invest, on the contrary,there is fear&uncertainty prevailing all over the country. No one will invest in the country pic.twitter.com/RPkQxiwkej - ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2020 P Chidambaram in Rajya Sabha during general discussion on Budget 2020-21.

Feb 10, 2020 11:38 (IST) Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in Rajya Sabha says the government has a penchant for not admitting its mistakes. "The government believes that the problems are cyclical and not structured".



Feb 10, 2020 11:21 (IST) Congress gives notice in Parliament against Supreme Court verdict on quota



The Congress on Monday gave notice in the Rajya Sabha under rule 267 for suspension of business against the SC verdict on promotion quota. Similar adjournment motion was moved in the Lok Sabha supported by left parties. Congress leader Udit Raj alleged that, "Modi government is taking away the reservation through courts and its not nayay palika but brahmin palika." The Congress has alleged that the essence of the reservation in the Constitution has received a blow after the Supreme Court decision on the issue of reservation in appointments and promotions, and alleged that the rights of SC/ST communities have been constantly under threat during the BJP rule.



Feb 10, 2020 10:58 (IST) AAP's Sanjay Singh gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha



Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Monday gave a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over ''indecent behaviour with students of Delhi''s Gargi college during the college''s annual festival''. Delhi Police have begun a probe into the matter of alleged harassment and sexual abuse of female students in the college by a number of unidentified men during the fest on February 6. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Monday gave a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over ''indecent behaviour with students of Delhi''s Gargi college during the college''s annual festival''. Delhi Police have begun a probe into the matter of alleged harassment and sexual abuse of female students in the college by a number of unidentified men during the fest on February 6.