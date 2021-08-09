Parliament Live Updates: Opposition To Cooperate With Centre To Pass OBC Bill Today

Opposition parties are willing to cooperate with the government to pass a bill in both houses of Parliament giving states right to make their own Other Backward Classes (OBC) list.
Congress MP Manish Tewari has suggested that the Opposition consider bringing a vote of a no-confidence motion against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government as the stalemate in Parliament continues over the issues including farmers' agitation, Pegasus issue and COVID-19 mismanagement.
More than Rs 133 crore in taxpayer money has been lost because of Parliament disruptions in the monsoon session, government sources said last month.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has attacked the Congress, accusing it of not allowing the monsoon session of parliament to function, and asked BJP MPs to "expose the party before the public and the media".
The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19 and is scheduled to continue till August 13.
Parties present:
2. DMK
3. TMC
4. NCP
5. SS
6. SP
7. CPM
8. RJD
9. AAP
10. CPI
11. NC
12. IUML
13. LJD
14. RSP
15. KC(M)
Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari on Monday suggested that the Opposition must consider bringing a vote of a no-confidence motion against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Monday has given notice in the Rajya Sabha to raise the issue of the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in Delhi during the zero hour.
Mr Singh in his notice has also raised the issue of the law and order situation in the national capital.
Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over the Pegasus report, an issue among others that has led to repeated adjournments of both the Houses of Parliament since the Monsoon Session commenced.
Terming the Pegasus spyware issue ''a matter of grave concern'', Mr Tewari stated that ''reputed agencies'' like Citizen Lab have found traces of the spyware on some of the devices that were attacked.
"Reports have pointed out that the Government of India has procured the surveillance tool Pegasus developed by Israeli company NSO Group for surveillance of Journalists, Civil Society Activists, Politicians and Supreme Court Judges. Since the NSO group''s policy is that clients are confined to the vetted government only it suggests that the spyware was used by the GoI and not any other private body," the Congress MP said in his adjournment motion.
In Lok Sabha
- The National Commission for Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill, 2021
- The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (Amendment) Bill, 2021
- The Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill, 2021
Bills for consideration and passing
- The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021
- The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021
- The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021
Bills for consideration and passing
- The Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021
- The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021
- The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2021The Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2021
The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment bill
General Insurance employees have been opposing this bill. Trinamool Congress is also opposing. Amit Mitra wrote a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week ,
This Bill has a provision for stake sale of government equity in LIC.